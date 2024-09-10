Home > Human Interest Katie Gaudreau Promises to Look After Her Late Brothers' Wives and Children "Right in the middle of getting ready for the best day of my life the unthinkable happens that will change my life forever." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 10 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kagaudreau13

Matt and Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie Gaudreau's Instagram is a love letter in photos, written to the people she cares about the most. There are images of Katie laughing with friends and in joyous shots of the dance team she coaches. Many of the posts feature Katie and her fiancé Devin Joyce. The couple was scheduled to be married on Aug. 30, 2024, when she received horrific news.

Her brothers, Matt and Johnny Gaudreau, were killed while riding bikes the evening before the wedding. The person responsible was allegedly drunk and struck the siblings while attempting to pass another car. Because the Gaudreaus were well-known hockey players, with Johnny making it all the way to the NHL, this is a highly publicized story. Many people are wondering if Matt and Johnny's sister ended up getting married. Here's what we know.

Did Matt and Johnny Gaudreau's sister get married?

According to People, the wedding has been postponed. As of September 2024, a new date has yet to be announced, though Katie did do something to honor her brothers. In an Instagram story from Sept. 7, Katie shared an image of her engagement ring, which now includes the letters J&M. Beneath a black and white photo of the jewelry she wrote, "Forever with me now."

Katie took to Instagram on Sept. 5 to speak briefly about her wedding weekend. "Right in the middle of getting ready for the best day of my life the unthinkable happens that will change my life forever," she wrote. "I remember a week ago being in the hotel sitting with family and texting Devin about how we forgot to practice our dip. To think that was our biggest worry at this moment when in just a split second and a phone call later our lives would forever change." She urged people to hug their loved ones.

Katie Gaudreau said her brothers were the "best big brothers."

In a separate Instagram post from Sept. 2, Katie wrote that to know her brothers, was to love them. "There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared," she said. "The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John." She called them the best big brothers a little girl could ever ask for and said this was not a goodbye post, as she would continue honoring them for the rest of her life.