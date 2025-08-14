Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Told Joe Rogan That Lawmakers Have Evidence of Aliens The Florida representative is convinced we have evidence of alien life. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 14 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, questions have swirled in Washington, D.C., about whether those in the halls of power are hiding evidence of various conspiracies. Among the questions many are most curious about is one about whether they know that aliens exist, and have simply decided not to tell the rest of us.

In a recent interview with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on The Joe Rogan Experience, she made some comments that spoke to what those in Congress know. Here's what we know about what she said.

What comments did Anna Paulina Luna make on 'Joe Rogan'?

In the interview, Luna suggested that lawmakers have hard evidence of "interdimensional beings." “I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have,” she explained. “And that’s not something that I came up with on my own. That’s based on stuff that we’ve seen. That’s based on information that we’ve been told."

Luna was one of two Republican representatives who sent letters to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe requesting a briefing on all unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP-related records in their possession. At the time, Luna said their goal was to deliver transparency for the American people. Luna then added that these investigations have borne fruit and led to otherworldly discoveries.

“Based on testimony that would be based on witnesses that have come forward. But what I can tell you is just we’re told that they were that, they’ve seen things,” she explained. “And what I can tell you without getting into classified conversations is that there have been incidences that I believe were very credible, people have reported that there have been movement outside of time and space."

Luna did clarify that she's never seen evidence of a portal or a spaceship but added that she was going to keep looking for more evidence to support the notion that there is life on other planets. For now, then, all we really have is Luna's word that she's seen evidence of alien life, and her answers didn't offer many specifics on what she meant about "movement outside of time and space," and how we would even register that such movement was happening.

This is not the first indication, though, that we have credible evidence of alien life forms. At this point, though, we have not found anything conclusive enough to say for sure that there are alien life forms that have visited Earth at some point or another. There have always been plenty of people who believe that's the case, though, and it seems like at least one member of the House is among them.