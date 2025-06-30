Does Joe Rogan Have Private Security? Details on His Safety Plan "Not people you want to test." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 30 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @joerogan

Controversial and oft-maligned influencer, Liver King, was recently arrested in Austin after threatening Joe Rogan on social media. In a series of videos, he challenged Rogan to a fight and brandished guns, ultimately resulting in his arrest. His ire toward the UFC commentator/Podcast and TV show host/comedian appears to have stemmed from Rogan's doubtful commentary about Liver King's physique being all natural. But this isn't the first time that concern over Rogan's safety became news. In 2022, it was reported that he hired a private security team.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan retained private security services after his Spotify deal.

It was reported in 2022 that after an episode where Rogan voiced his opinions on how mainstream media covered the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan retained the services of private security employees to guard him and his family in their $20 million home located in Austin, Texas.

A source quoted by News.com.au wrote that the move was prompted after numerous people began showing up at Rogan's home unannounced. "There’s sometimes a dozen people a day turning up at the property to take selfies or to drop things off in his letterbox."

Article continues below advertisement

The move was purportedly made a day after Dr. Robert Malone was deplatformed on social media after expressing his concerns over the COVID vaccine.

Article continues below advertisement

Rogan stated that his decision to move from California to Austin was also prompted by the Golden State's strict coronavirus guidelines.

Source: YouTube | @the trucker!

Article continues below advertisement

Does Rogan's private security follow him around?

In addition to reports of Rogan hiring armed guards to protect his home after having Dr. Malone on his podcast, it seems that he might travel with a posse of people to look after him when he's out in public as well.

The TikTok account @kfcradio uploaded a video in 2024 where a host discussed a situation where he was hanging out with Rogan and others. He recounted how a fan interrupted a conversation Joe was having but kept lingering to the point where it was making everyone in the group uncomfortable.

Article continues below advertisement

@kfcradio Joe Rogan’s bodyguards are not people you want to test Presented by @KFC ♬ original sound - kfcradio Source: TikTok | @KFCradio