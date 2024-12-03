How Is the "December 3rd Alien Invasion" Theory Connected to Joe Rogan Interviewing Trump?

Conspiracy theories are a dime a dozen on the internet. They range from the classic "moon landing was faked" theories to more contemporary ones about an elite cabal running Hollywood led by Beyonce and other stars. Yet every now and then, a new theory throws the internet for a loop and people get sucked in. Such is the case for the so-called "December 3rd Alien Invasion" theory running rampant on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

This particular theory hinged on a podcast interview between Joe Rogan and former and President-elect Donald Trump. Here's a summary of the theory and why people are going bananas about it.

Source: YouTube / @PowerfulJRE Donald Trump sits down with Joe Rogan on Oct, 25, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

The alien invasion on December 3rd is preceded by Joe and Donald sitting down to chat, or so says the theory.

Donald Trump is at the heart of a multitude of conspiracy theories, and has been since long before he took to the political arena. Yet now he can add another unusual theory to his collected list: his appearance on a podcast is supposed to spark an alien invasion. And yes, we'll back it up a little bit and explain. It all started with a man named Clif High.

Clif is a computer scientist, linguist, and self-proclaimed futurist. He has created a program he calls Web Bot, which he says makes predictions about the future by constantly scanning the internet, and monitoring internet chatter including articles, blogs, forums, and more. He says that back as far as 2009, his computer model was picking up on a major event in 2024 that would be preceded by what he calls a "temporal trigger," which is a set event in time that triggers a major outcome.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2009, what the model picked up, he says, didn't make sense because podcasts didn't exist yet. Now, however, he was able to identify that a podcast interview between Joe Rogan and Donald Trump would be a temporal trigger. And what would the trigger precede? An alien invasion. A big one, with fighter jets eventually squaring off against UFOs in the sky. The date he predicted the event to occur was exactly 39 days after the triggering interview, which makes the date Dec. 3, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

As expected, TikTok is going bananas for the December 3rd theory.

The computer program has existed since 1997, and its reliability has not been proven. Even Clif himself has suggested that he can't ensure these events will happen. The series of events is also somewhat vague after the initial confrontation between aliens and humans. This means that aliens could appear in a hidden way on December 3rd, and the sky-high melee might not materialize for an unknown amount of time. Years, or even centuries.

Perhaps you're starting to see the problem with the predictions. They're desperately unspecific, unproven, and easy to retroactively adjust to fit events in hindsight. Of course, this hasn't stopped the internet from enjoying the ride. In one video summarizing the theory, a TikTok user says she has the invasion written down on her calendar for real.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments, people are cracking jokes with the kind of fatalism only post-2020 humans can appreciate. One user wrote, "So do I pay my December bills?" Another quipped, "Hot take but #teamaliens." Another user mused, "Will this affect Spotify wrapped coming out?" And good news came from the future after an Australian user reassured people that they had already reached Dec. 3 and it was "all good."

Article continues below advertisement

If you're a little anxious about the possibility of an impending alien invasion, there's reason for hope. Clif promises that there will be some pretty nifty technological advancements that come from it, like anti-gravity devices. Global intergalactic war is a small price to pay for some hover cars, after all.