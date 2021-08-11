Here Are Five UFO Documentaries to Watch After You're Done With 'Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified'By Pretty Honore
Aug. 10 2021, Published 9:20 p.m. ET
For decades, conspiracy theorists have insisted that there may be life on other planets, and after the release of Netflix’s latest documentary, you might just be inclined to believe them. On July 4, Netflix released the trailer for Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified, and one month later, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, Season 1 made its debut on the streaming service.
The documentary, created by Czech director Peter Vachler, explores the thousands of UFO sightings and extraterrestrial encounters that have been documented and allegedly hidden by the U.S. government over the years.
So far, the series hasn’t earned enough reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to rank on the Tomatometer, but many sci-fi enthusiasts have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts on the show. While some viewers thought that Top Secret UFO Projects was thought-provoking and informative, others noted that the doc was jam-packed with unconfirmed speculations and misinformation.
If you’re already done with Season 1 of Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified and are interested in continuing your journey of extraterrestrial exploration, read on to discover five more of the best UFO documentaries that you can stream right now.
Mystery of the Sphinx (1993) — Amazon Prime Video
Theories suggest that the Great Sphinx of Giza has alien activity written all over it and Mystery of the Sphinx explores this speculation in-depth. The documentary premiered on NBC in November of 1993 and was released on VHS a year later. But since none of us have a VCR anymore, viewers can tune in via Amazon Prime Video.
Hangar 1: The UFO Files (2014-2015) — Netflix
Seasons 1 and 2 of A&E’s Hangar 1: The UFO Files premiered in 2014 and 2015 on H2. The series includes a total of 20 episodes, which each reveal the findings of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a non-profit organization dedicated to studying UFO sightings that was launched in 1969.
I Know What I Saw (2009) — Amazon Prime Video
Released by the History Channel on USA Networks in 2009, I Know What I Saw details the accounts of some of the most credible witnesses from all over the world who claim to have had extraterrestrial encounters. Among the participants who shared their testimonies were government officials, Air Force generals, and astronauts.
The Bridgewater Triangle (2013) — Amazon Prime Video
Along with Area 51, the Bridgewater Triangle has a history of unexplained mysteries, including sightings of mythical creatures, giant snakes, and UFOs. In this documentary, filmmakers explore the paranormal phenomenon that is rumored to take place in the southeast region of Massachusets.
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers (2018) — Amazon Prime Video
Physicist Bob Lazar left a powerful legacy after he exposed the details of the top-secret project, Area 51, where the U.S. government reportedly worked on alien spacecraft. Although his claims were not confirmed, there is plenty of evidence that suggests that he was right.
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified is available for streaming on Netflix right now.