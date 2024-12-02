Home > News > Politics Yes, Donald Trump Did Pardon a Family Member During His First Presidential Term Biden may have pardoned Hunter, but Trump isn’t off the hook either, he also pardoned a relative. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 2 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The list of U.S. presidents who’ve pardoned relatives is short, and for good reason. The practice is often seen as a conflict of interest and an abuse of power. "When presidents do this, it is, in my judgment, an abuse of a power that should be done to benefit the public, not the president himself," Professor Michael J. Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina explained to Newsweek after President Joe Biden made headlines for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

The backlash against Biden wasn’t just about the pardon itself, it was also because he had previously said he wouldn’t do it, yet still did. With Donald Trump preparing to reclaim his "throne" in the Oval Office as the 47th president, and the constant comparisons between him and Biden, it raises the question: Did Trump ever pardon a relative? The answer is yes. Let’s get into it.

Did Donald Trump pardon any family members?

Most of us are familiar with Trump’s shocking pardons of rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne during his final days in office. However, fewer people realize he also pardoned a family member (though not by blood), Charles Kushner, in 2020.

Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, so essentially, Trump did his daughter’s father-in-law a solid. The elder Kushner founded Kushner Companies in 1985, a prominent real estate development firm based in New York City.

In 2005, Charles Kushner was convicted of preparing false tax returns, falsifying statements to the Federal Election Commission, and witness retaliation, according to USA Today. Among his crimes was a shocking scheme involving hiring a prostitute to entrap his brother-in-law, videotaping the interaction, and sending the tape to his sister to intimidate her from cooperating as a witness, the outlet reported.

He served 16 months of a two-year sentence before being released in 2006. Trump pardoned him in 2020, citing Kushner’s devotion to philanthropic contributions as justification for the decision.

Trump also nominated Charles Kushner to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France during his second term.

In addition to doing Kushner a major favor in 2020, Trump is also hoping to have him tag along during his second presidential term beginning in 2025, serving as the U.S. Ambassador to France. On Nov. 30, 2024, Trump announced via his social media platform Truth Social his nomination of Kushner, crediting his decision to Kushner being "a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests."

In his announcement, Trump highlighted some of Kushner's accomplishments, including being the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, as well as his recognition in 1999 as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. He also pointed to Kushner's appointment to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council and his service on several boards as factors influencing his decision.