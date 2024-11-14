Home > News > Politics Sources Claim Melania Trump Is Not Moving Into the White House — Are They Right? Melania turned down an invite from the Bidens to meet the day after election polls closed. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 14 2024, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The U.S. is facing an unprecedented chapter in presidential history. Donald Trump has scored yet another victory, despite a string of criminal charges trailing him, and Elon Musk has been tapped to head the Department of Government Efficiency. It's a new era, people, and while change can be hard to embrace, here's another hard pill for you to swallow that defies tradition.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumor has it that Trump's wife and soon-to-be First Lady, Melania Trump, won’t be moving into the White House. As strange as it may seem, given the long-standing tradition of a First Lady residing with her husband in the “President’s Palace” at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, folks need to know if the rumor is true. Here's what we know.

Is it true that Melania Trump isn't moving into the White House?

Source: Mega

It appears Melania may not be joining her husband at the White House after he is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025, as the 47th President of the United States. While the decision, should she decide to stick with it, comes as a surprise, Melania has kept her involvement in Trump's campaign trail to a minimum.

Article continues below advertisement

However, she did reveal during an October appearance on Fox & Friends that the two would be in Palm Beach — together — on voting day and hopefully celebrating that evening. Obviously, with Trump's win, we're guessing a big celebration followed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources familiar with Melania's plans told CNN that it's unlikely she'll be living full-time with her husband in the White House. Instead, she'll be splitting her time between New York City and Palm Beach. Melania and Trump's son Barron attends NYU, where he started his first semester in August 2024, which likely explains why she might be in New York more.

The sources also disclosed that Melania prefers "not to be publicly involved" but has remained "a constant voice in her husband's ear, giving him advice."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump also declined Jill Biden's invitation to the White House.

To further break the mold of first lady duties, Melania declined an invitation from the Bidens for her and her husband to visit the White House a day after the election polls closed, per USA Today.

Article continues below advertisement

While Trump accepted the offer to meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Melania kindly declined. The couples were expected to meet at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6, but just a few hours before the scheduled meeting, Melania's office took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce she wouldn't be attending.

The message began, "Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."

Article continues below advertisement

Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.



In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false,… — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) November 13, 2024