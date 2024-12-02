Home > Human Interest Hunter Biden Spent a Fortune While Battling His Past Addictions — His Net Worth Explained President Joe Biden's son was pardoned by his father on Dec. 1, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 2 2024, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In December 2024, President Joe Biden used his last full month in office to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. The move was a reversal of Biden's past messages, where he declared he would never use his executive power to pardon his son so he wouldn't face prison time for his conviction on federal gun charges.

President Biden and Hunter have said his behavior and actions have improved since he was indicted for nine counts of tax evasion. The indictment alleged that Hunter withheld taxes from the government to expense his "extravagant" lifestyle. With his legal troubles ending, many wonder what his net worth looks like today.

What is Hunter Biden's net worth?

Hunter's net worth was alluded to during his October 2023 indictment from a California grand jury. According to the indictment, he received $6.9 million between the years 2016 and 2019, which the lobbyist earned through various business dealings. One of his dealings came from when he controversially served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company from 2014 to 2019. However, Celebrity Net Worth states that his net worth is about $1 million.

Hunter's net worth is murky due to the various debts he's acquired over the years. At one point, he was in debt for $475,000, including $320,000 in unpaid federal taxes. Leaked emails and texts reportedly showed that Hunter spent his money on a fleet of toys—a 2014 Porsche, an Audi, an $80,000 boat, a BMW, two trucks, and several Range Rovers.

His indictment also states he spent over $683,000 on payments to women he allegedly had affairs with. During his marriage to Kathleen Buhle), Hunter had multiple affairs with various women, including his late brother, Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden. He reportedly spent $1.6 million in ATM withdrawals to fund clothes and accessories for the women, plus $189,000 on adult entertainment.

Hunter Biden Attorney, Businessman, Lobbyist Net worth: $1 Million Hunter Biden is an American attorney, entrepreneur, and lobbyist. He is also President Joe Biden's son and made headlines for his conviction for gun possession and tax evasion. Birthdate: Feb. 4, 1970 Birth Place: Wilmington, Del. Birth Name: Robert Hunter Biden Education: Yale University Marriages: Kathleen Buhle (m. 1993; d. 2017); Melissa Cohen (m. 2019) Children: 5 Father: Joe Biden Mother: Neilia Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden said he's "taken responsibility for my mistakes" amid being pardoned by President Joe Biden.

Hunter has admitted that his past substance misuse didn't only affect his finances but everything else in his life. In a statement discussing his father Biden's pardon (via NBC News), he shared that he had "admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction — mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport."

"Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends," Hunter shared. "In the throes of addiction, I squandered many opportunities and advantages."

"In recovery we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded," he added. "I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering."