Home > News > Politics Joe Biden Keeps in Touch With Every One of His Grandchildren — and He Has Seven of Them! Someone with seven grandchildren ought to have retired by now. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 20 2024, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's 2024 and President Joe Biden is tired. At 81 years old, it's long past time for him to throw in the towel and retire. Following his not-so-encouraging presidential debate showing and amid all the signs of his senior status, he's ready to call it a day.

Article continues below advertisement

In late July 2024, Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race in favor of his VP, Kamala Harris to pick up where he left off on the campaign trail. While Harris and her running mate Governor Tim Walz have been receiving support from across the country, Biden has been content to take a few necessary beach trips while supporting the presumptive Democratic nominee whenever he can. Of course, one might think that someone with seven grandchildren would have retired a while ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden tries to keep in touch with his many grandchildren on a regular basis.

President Biden is married to his wife Jill, with whom he first tied the knot back in 1977. He'd been previously married to Neilia Hunter Biden, who died in a car accident in 1972. His children are Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, controversial Attorney Hunter Biden, and activist/fashion designer Ashley Biden. He also had a daughter named Naomi who died in the same car crash as Neilia.

Biden currently has seven grandchildren altogether. From Beau: Natalie Naomi Biden (b. 2004)

Robert Hunter Biden (b. 2006) From Hunter and his three separate relationships: Naomi King Biden (b. 1993)

Finnegan Biden (b. 2000)

Maisy Biden (b. 2001)

Navy Joan Roberts (b. 2018)

Beau Biden (b. 2020)

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview on the Smartless podcast, Biden claimed that he contacts every single one of his grandchildren on a regular basis. Of course, they and the rest of the Biden family have been present for many of his pivotal moments as president, including stepping down from reelection.

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented… — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024