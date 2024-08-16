Home > News > Politics Lauren Boebert's Massive "Tribal" Abdomen Tattoo Is Getting Mixed Reactions From the Public "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger said. By Elissa Noblitt Updated Aug. 16 2024, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty images; x/@GingerLGaetz

Several notable MAGA women's bikini photos are currently going viral. In a recent X (formerly Twitter) exchange between Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Ginger Gaetz — the wife of congressman Matt Gaetz — the two women defended Republican Anna Paulina Luna, whose MAGA swimsuit videos have been suddenly making rounds on social media. And to add fuel to the conversation, Ginger Gaetz took it upon herself to share an unseen bikini pic of Lauren Boebert with the caption, "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren."

Lauren seemed a bit uncomfortable with the photo being shared — responding, "Well then… there’s that!" — and it may have something to do with her massive abdomen tattoo being exposed to the public. Responses to her formerly secret ink have been varied, from some calling the tattoo "tacky" to others expressing their attraction toward her.

Lauren Boebert's giant tattoo turns heads.

The bikini photo of Lauren, which has gone viral on social media, seems to have been snapped in front of a pier in Lake Worth Beach, Fla. It's unclear when the picture was taken, but viewers have noticed that she appears to be wearing an engagement or wedding ring. Lauren and her ex-husband Jayson filed for divorced in 2023, meaning that the photo is at least a year old at the time of writing.

Regardless, social media users have had plenty to say about the photo and Lauren's tattoo, with many calling the ink "trashy" and "unprofessional." "Why am I not surprised that she has one of the worst white trash tribal tattoos I’ve ever seen on a woman?" one X user said.

It's true that the geometric piece is somewhat outdated, depicting a style that was popular in the early 2000s — which, to be fair, may have been when Lauren got it.

We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren 👙 https://t.co/QZAc7fmmkA pic.twitter.com/OHlAtnmsdE — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 15, 2024

On the other hand, many right-wing fans of Lauren have been expressing attraction toward her following her inadvertent tattoo reveal: "Damn. I knew Lauren was hot, but this was unexpected. Lord have mercy," one user posted. Her comments section is full of men shooting their shot at the congresswoman, with some even asking her how long the tattoo took to complete and commending her for "keeping in shape." A Donald Trump fan page asked, "Lauren, you have ink? Like you even more now, firecracker."

Some think Lauren's tattoo looks AI-generated.

Though Lauren herself has responded to the snap on social media, that hasn't stopped some supporters from claiming that the image has been AI-generated. "Do you know what AI is? It's not real. It is made up, fake," one user said to someone expressing admiration for her tattoo, to which the original poster replied, "Yep, 100 percent AI."