MAGA Influencers Are Calling for Followers to Boycott Dunkin Donuts — Here's Why
"Time to give Dunkin Donuts the Bud Light treatment."
Another day, another boycott. MAGA influencers have called for followers to stop drinking Bud Light and eating at Chik-fil-A recently, and it looks like Dunkin Donuts (which now goes by Dunkin') is their next target.
MAGA figure Catturd tweeted on August 7, "I’m calling on everyone to BudLight @dunkindonuts," while right-wing pundit Steven Crowder also supported the boycott, adding, "This is the power that YOU have. When you don't Kowtow to the woke mob, you win."
So, what happened to spark this latest boycott?
MAGA influencers are boycotting Dunkin' because of their advertising policy.
A series of emails shared by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski are what sparked the calls from MAGA influencers to boycott Dunkin', which is owned by Inspire Brands.
In a tweet posted on X on August 7, Chris wrote, "Inspire Brands / Dunkin Donuts didn’t want to advertise on Rumble because of 'right-wing culture', and Diageo doesn’t want to advertise when creators like Crowder are on Rumble."
He also included screenshots of emails between himself and someone at Inspire Brands. One read, "I would be opposed to showing up on the current version of the platform. The right-wing culture of the site is too polarizing from a brand sustainability standpoint today."
In another, Inspire Brands wrote, "I've already expressed these concerns so I'd appreciate no further contact unless the nature of your platform undergoes a dramatic shift... There is no scenario ... approve a platform that has Steven Crowder, Alex Jones, or the like. The content on your site is non-compliant pretty much across every category we try to avoid."
Rumble is a video-sharing platform with over 1 million followers and is designed to be an alternative to YouTube and "immune to cancel culture."
The company is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel and former Fox News figure Dan Bongino, who also has millions of subscribers on the platform.
Following calls from MAGA influencers like Catturd and Steven Crowder, MAGA supporters also advocated for a boycott from Dunkin Donuts on social media.
"You just lost a f--king customer," one person tweeted before another added, "Time to give Dunkin Donuts the Bud Light treatment. Boycott the hell out of them for their anti-conservative stance."
However, many on the other side of the political spectrum applauded Dunkin' for their stance against Rumble.
"Well, it’s time to go to Dunkin’ Donuts and let them know we support their decision," someone commented on TikTok. Another agreed, writing, "Getting extra Dunkin' till November at least!!"
Boycotts have become more common place leading up to the 2024 election. MAGA supporters boycotted Bud Light after the beer company collaborated with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney in 2023.
And many have called for the boycott of Starbucks due to its alleged support of Israel amid the current Israel-Palestine conflict.