Why Did Dan Bongino Leave Fox News? The Host Struggled to Share the Reason Why did Dan Bongino leave Fox News? Fans learned 'Unfiltered With Dan Bongino' is coming to an end and are curious what prompted the decision. By Melissa Willets Apr. 20 2023, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino is leaving Fox News. The last episode of his self-named program, Unfiltered With Dan Bongino, has already aired its last episode.

So why is Dan parting ways with the network? Was the decision one-sided, or free of animosity? Read on for details as to why the controversial former Secret Service agent will no longer work at Fox News.

So, why exactly did Dan Bongino leave Fox News?

In August of 2022, Ad Week reported that Dan's show was the number one most-viewed primetime program among its competitors. But on April 20, 2023, Dan took to his podcast, The Dan Bongino Show, and said that last week was the last show he would host on Fox News.

“It’s tough. It’s tough to say that," he went on to admit. "You know, I’ve been there doing hits and working there for 10 years ... so the show ending was tough. And I want you to know it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

For its part, Fox News released a statement on the decision, commenting, “We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Of course, critics and supporters alike quickly sprang into action on social media to either show their pleasure over the news that Dan left Fox News, or bemoan the absence of his presence going forward.

I thought they fired me? Which is it? Are you always this stupid? Or just a Thursday thing? https://t.co/4EiaKF9hPQ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 20, 2023

"So sad Dan," an Instagram follower commented upon the conservative host announcing he was parting ways with the network. "Little by little we are losing conservative voices, and it's terrifying. Eventually, who will speak for us?" Meanwhile, some viewers couldn't help but wonder if the host's health was a factor in the decision for him to end his tenure at Fox News.

Dan Bongino has been open about his health struggles.

In 2020, a nurse who watched Dan's show spotted a lump on the host's neck, and it turned out to be a tumor. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Bongino told SurvivorNet that after receiving the difficult news, “The first person I called was my mom. I didn’t know what else to do. I just kind of broke down a bit … I said to my mother, ‘I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I’ve never done a drug in my entire life ever. Not one time. I work out five days a week.'”

Hay guys everyone please say a prayer for an amazing Patriot, Dan Bongino, he revealed today he has a tumor on his neck, not sure what it is yet 🙏 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 24, 2020

Dan also shared about his ensuing chemo journey, “You know, I don’t like to tell my audience because I always said I wouldn’t do a show when I didn’t feel like it, but there were a couple days where I was on the borderline, like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this today.' And I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna do it, this isn’t that bad, and I’ll get through it. Toughen up, don’t be a wuss and get on the air.’”