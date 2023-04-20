Home > Entertainment Source: Twitter/@thekuhnerreport Boston Radio Host Jeff Kuhner Is Missing From His Show, Fans Are Concerned Jeff Kuhner's radio show is huge in the Boston area, but fans are concerned after he seemed to disappear from his show suddenly. What happened to him? By Joseph Allen Apr. 20 2023, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Although Jeff Kuhner is a conservative radio host in one of the most liberal cities in the country, he has developed a loyal following during his time as the host of The Kuhner Report in Boston. Jeff has been doing the show on WRKO for more than a decade. During that time, he has espoused a number of highly controversial views about politics and COVID-19.

Recently, though, some regular fans of Jeff's show have noticed that he has been absent. He has been replaced by a variety of fill-in hosts. Jeff's sudden absence has some people concerned, and others hoping that he'll return to the show soon. So, what happened to Jeff Kuhner? Here's what we know.

What happened to Jeff Kuhner?

Currently, it isn't totally clear what happened to Jeff. All we know for sure is that Jeff isn't in his normal slot in the mornings. In fact, one person on Twitter said that the fill-in host had been asked about Jeff. She said that couldn't speak to where he was or when he might be back. The situation has some regular fans concerned that Jeff may have been fired from the station altogether.

WRKO hasn't release any sort of official statement about Jeff, and his own social media handles have also been quiet during his absence. In this void and without any real information, all that fans can do is speculate about what happened to the radio host and hope that he'll return to his show as soon as possible to offer a more full-throated explanation.

Fans have expressed concern about Jeff's absence.

In addition to one Facebook user who left the comment "BRING BACK JEFF ... NOW!!!" on multiple WRKO Facebook posts, many other Twitter users have also expressed concern about Jeff's absence. "Jeff hope everything is alright with you," one person wrote in response to his most recent tweet. "I love you, Jeff! Unfortunately, I don't listen to any fill-ins. Nothing against them. I want The Kuhner!!!! Going somewhere else for the morning," another person added.

One person also wrote in to apologize for a joke they had made, and to express sympathy for the reason that Jeff was out. This person seemed to suggest that they knew the reason he was absent, and also added that they didn't think it was something the general public needed to know. This makes it sound like some sort of personal matter, although the exact details are obviously still quite vague.

Jeff has been unexpectedly absent before.

Perhaps Jeff's most notable recent absence came at the end of 2021, when he caught COVID-19 after railing against the virus on his radio show. Some online even speculated that Jeff was out again for the same reason, although that seemed to be more of a joke than anything else.