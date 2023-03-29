Home > News Source: Facebook Sirius XM Host Ron Ross Was a Victim of Lay-Offs at the Radio Conglomerate By Joseph Allen Mar. 29 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Some Sirius XM fans are confused following the disappearance of the Ron Ross Morning Show from The Pulse. Ron was known for interviewing celebrity guests, and while he survived at Sirius XM for more than a decade, many are now wondering what happened to the radio host, and why his show seems to have disappeared completely in recent weeks. So, what exactly happened?

What happened to Ron Ross?

Earlier this month, Ron Ross broke the news on his Twitter page that he had been laid off from Sirius XM after 16 years with the company. "Welp, I survived a merger, a heart attack, and a global pandemic, but after nearly 16 years, it’s over. I was laid off from @SiriusXM yesterday in their purge. No more #RonRossMorningShow. Thank you, thank you, thank you for welcoming me into your mornings. We had some fun didn’t we?" he wrote at the time.

That tweet was from March 7, and since then, Ron has been relatively quiet on social media. Ron was one of many people cut at Sirius XM in early March, when the company announced that it would be laying off about 475 people, or roughly 8% of its total workforce. Those layoffs came as many media companies were making similar moves after advertising cash began to dry up in response to economic uncertainty.

@SIRIUSXM I'm so sad that you cancelled Ron Ross on the Pulse. He was such a great DJ & a joy to listen to during my morning commutes. My motivation to continue my siriusxm subscription just went to 0. Sadly, greed is killing this company and I don't want to be a part of it. — mikefly562 (@mikefly562) March 29, 2023

Fans were unhappy about Ron's layoff.

In response to his tweet, hundreds of fans weighed in to express disappointment about Sirius's move. "My commute in the morning is over 1.5 hours, but yet I looked forward to it because of your morning show. I am so sad to hear it's over. It was awesome," one person wrote. "So sad to see this! My morning commute hasn’t been the same. Best of luck to you," another person added.

To his credit, Ron's response to these comments has been largely positive, and he is expressing gratitude for all the time he was able to spend hosting his show. Even his own daughter weighed in, writing that she didn't realize how lucky she was to be able to listen her father every day. "Being able to hear my dad on the air on any given morning was a blessing I took for granted. On to bigger and better things," she wrote in response to his tweet.

The exact shape of that future remains unclear, but Ron is certainly a radio personality who has built out an established fanbase. He has not tweeted out any news about where he might land, but it seems like he has the kind of experience that could land him in a plum job, even if it is in a more localized market.