This TikToker Credits Her Secret Service Dad's Advice With Saving Her Life

Lauren’s TikTok account is basically dedicated to stories, tips, and life hacks that her dad taught her over the years. She explains in one video that her dad would “always drill situational awareness” into her head, telling her to always be aware of her surroundings, to “question everything,” and “question everybody.”

She told a story about a time in 2014 when she was shopping at Marshalls, where she says she had a “false sense of security” because she’d been there so many times before. Lauren recalled noticing a man in the curtain section with a rope curtain tie in his hand. She then noticed him heading to the checkout with multiple curtain ties.

She described “feeling a presence” upon her, so she took her dad’s advice and made sure that she got a good look at him. She turned to stare at the man. Her dad told her, “Clothes can be removed, hair can be changed, but birthmarks and tattoos are always permanent.”

Lauren noted an eagle tattoo on the man’s calf.