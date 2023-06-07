Home > Entertainment Users Are Threatening to Boycott Reddit Amidst Controversial Changes to the Platform Why are people boycotting Reddit? The popular online discussion platform is preparing to roll out controversial new policies this summer. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 7 2023, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since its launch in 2005, Reddit has seen its fair share of controversies. The online platform has been home to plenty of popular discussion threads, including the ever-entertaining AITA Subreddit where folks discuss moral quandaries as well as threads dedicated to our favorite shows and movies. However, Reddit as a whole has been at the center of several online incidents that have landed it squarely on the side of infamy over its long lifespan.

Reddit has inadvertently given platforms to several controversial figures, allowing climate change deniers and COVID-19 conspiracy theorists to spread misinformation across the internet. People also use it as an outlet for transphobic, racist, and alt-right rhetoric to which the team at Reddit has been notoriously slow to respond. As of 2023, users and moderators for popular subreddits have announced that they're boycotting Reddit in light of its new policies. Here's what you should know.

Why are people boycotting Reddit?

In early June 2023, an official statement in the redditdev subreddit announced a major "API Update" for large scale applications. The statement begins, "As of July 1 [of this year], we will start enforcing rate limits for a free access tier, [which is] available to our current API users." As a part of these new limits, Reddit plans to roll out premium paid access for third party apps to access "additional capabilities, higher usage limits, and broader usage rights."

According to many moderators, this essentially means Reddit's new policies and pricing will render many third-party apps that use Reddit "permanently inaccessible to users." Unofficial apps that improve the user experience for Reddit are popular among folks who use the platform regularly, but they will likely not survive the new paywalls that Reddit is looking to enforce. As such, many popular subreddits will be "going dark" until Reddit makes a satisfactory response to the backlash.

The Save3rdPartyApps subreddit lays out the plan in full in a post. Starting on June 12, several subreddits will participate in a platform-wide blackout. While some plan to return after 48 hours, others will reportedly "go away permanently unless the issue is adequately addressed." "We do what we do because we love Reddit and we truly believe this change will make it impossible to keep doing what we love," the post reads. Check out the full list of subreddits participating in the boycott here.

Boycott Reddit June 12-15. Killing 3rd-party apps is just one of many last straws that users have. The "official" app is shit. It's bloated. It doesn't work well. And it's ad after ad after ad. No 3rd party apps, & I'm done with Reddit. pic.twitter.com/OwQ8wl2Ejl — The Pope of Chilitown (@HouTxPensFan) June 5, 2023

We reached out to the team at Reddit, who have since attempted to clarify some aspects of their new API policies and what they mean for third-party apps. They stated that "the vast majority of API users will not have to pay for access" and that "the Reddit Data API is free to use within the published rate limits so long as apps are not monetized." Nevertheless, the team also seems dedicated to hear the demands of concerned parties in the wake of their new policies.