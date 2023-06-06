Home > Entertainment CBS News Correspondent Jeff Pegues Has Advocated for Mental Health Since His Voice Issues CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues has been open about his voice issues in the past. He now uses his experience to advocate for mental health. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 6 2023, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Source: CBS News

When you're a news anchor or a news correspondent for a major outlet, you tend to use your face and your voice quite often. A journalist's voice is especially important when delivering the news, as reporters are often tasked with providing vocal updates and narrations to their longer coverage. So if there's an issue with your voice, you're likely to hear it in your voiceover. This is exactly what CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues dealt with.

Jeff has worked for CBS News since 2013 and is currently the outlet's chief national affairs and justice correspondent. He also hosts the CBS News podcast, America: Changed Forever. As one might expect, Jeff uses his voice constantly throughout his career, so he noticed immediately when there was something wrong with it. He has been open about the surprising cause of his vocal issues ever since starting on the road to recovery. What happened with Jeff Pegues' voice?

What happened with CBS News' Jeff Pegues and his voice?

Jeff revealed all in an Instagram live interview with fellow CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan that took place in 2021. Sometime in 2017, Jeff began noticing problems with his voice whenever he would record for work, hearing that it was becoming strained. At the same time, he was also going through a divorce. He was eventually diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological condition that causes an involuntary tightening in one's vocal cords.

Though the disorder doesn't have a known cure as of this writing, Jeff has since confirmed with medical professionals that his condition was brought on by severe anxiety. It makes sense, given that he was dealing with regular stressors in a newsroom environment as well as a divorce when he first noticed the issue. He has since received medication as well as Botox injections to treat his voice, but has also taken steps to work on his mental and emotional health to combat his disorder.

