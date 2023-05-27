Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending
A person runs on a treadmill at Falmouth University, Penryn Campus Sports Centre on April 12, 2021 in Penryn, England.
Source: Getty Images

AITA Reddit User Scrutinized for Bringing Dog to the Gym — Gets Unanimous Reaction

AITA Reddit user gets judged for bringing their dog to the gym. Here is the post that started it and what the subreddit had to say.

By

May 27 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

The Reddit channel known as 'Am I The A-- Hole', or AITA, is one of the most entertaining subreddits out there. It's the perfect place to read about real situations and debate who is in the wrong and why.

Article continues below advertisement

A topic that is causing a lot of debate on the subreddit is gyms. Specifically, whether or not you should be allowed to bring your dog to a public gym.

Here's what the thread had to say about the issue.

AITA user says they were judged for bringing a dog to the gym.

Miss P, a 15 inch beagle from the hound group, is shown by William Alexander before winning the Best in Show award of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 17, 2015 in New York City.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

A Reddit user with the name @GymAITADogThrow1 vented about a recent gym experience. Specifically, the person had been taking their dog, Iron, to the gym with them. The user stated that there was no visible "no dogs allowed" policy, and that they never got turned away by the staff for taking him in there.

"A few weeks ago I showed up with Iron. The front desk attendant saw it and didn't say anything. The gym employees see him all the time and I've even gotten positive feedback since I've started bringing him," the user relayed.

Article continues below advertisement

But, the user did admit in the post that there were some other factors that had an effect on the situation. For starters, the dog was just a puppy. At such a young age, puppies love to explore. And, it wasn't until Iron began bothering other people that the gym rat started putting him on a leash.

In fact, there was an incident when the dog got out of their control and went towards another person at the gym.

"One day late last week, Iron got away from me and interrupted a stranger's workout," the user said, adding the person was not happy. "I quickly apologized and kept him near me," the user added near the end of the post.

Article continues below advertisement

This interaction resulted in a heated discussion with another member of the gym. The dog owner has since opened the floor in the subreddit for people to share their thoughts on the debate.

So, should you bring your dog to the gym? Simple answer is "no".

People use the treadmills in one of the gym areas at Kensington Leisure Centre on the first day of re-opening after the latest lockdown ended, on December 02, 2020 in London, England.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Almost everyone in the subreddit agreed that it is absolutely not OK to bring a dog into a public gym — especially if the dog owner clearly cannot control and keep the dog by their side at all times.

"The other gym goer is totally right. Leave your dog at home. It seems more than reasonable to me that a person going to the gym would not expect a dog there, let alone a dog running right up to them in their space," wrote one Reddit user.

Article continues below advertisement
Reddit user @Good_From_70 posts their disagreement for AITA post on May 22, 2023.
Source: Reddit

The user went on to discuss that not only could it be unpleasant to work out when there is a dog roaming, but it is also a safety issue. There is a lot of dangerous equipment at a gym that could seriously injure a puppy.

Article continues below advertisement

While another user does bring their dog with them to a public gym, they did make sure to mention the fact that they have a well-trained service dog.

Reddit user @SeekingBeskar shares their view on AITA post on May 22,2023.
Source: Reddit

"I have an assistance dog so I do actively take my dog to the gym with me when I go, but he's trained not to leave my side regardless of the environment we're in. When I tell him to lay in a specific spot, he won't move, regardless of the distraction," the person shared.

So, do you take your dog to the gym?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Internet Is Totally Divided Over This Person Who Neutered Their Neighbor's Cat

This Couple Can't Agree on Their Baby's Name Due to Their Cultural Differences

Mom's Argument for Letting Son Play Video Games Nonstop Is Actually Pretty Airtight

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.