This Reddit User's Husband Won't Turn off Lights and Water Faucets Because It's "Impossible" This Reddit user posted about their husband who won't turn off the lights or water faucets in their apartment. Read for more on the bizarre thread. By Pretty Honore May 15 2023, Updated 2:45 p.m. ET

The “Am I the A--hole” subreddit thread is a guilty pleasure we never want to give up. Every day, social media users take to AITA to get advice from strangers about an argument or ongoing conflict. Many users who post on the platform do so anonymously to ensure that they can vent and spill all the tea without fear of anyone finding out.

Recently, a now-archived Reddit post resurfaced on Twitter and sparked a bigger conversation. Read on for everything you need to know about the AITA poster who said their husband won’t turn off the lights or faucets in their apartment.

Source: Getty Images

AITA?: This Reddit user said their husband refuses to turn off lights and faucets in their apartment.

Marriage isn’t for the faint of heart … just ask Reddit user @AITAlightswater, who claimed that they had a very expensive problem that needed solving … that problem was their husband. According to the OP, their stay-at-home husband had been intentionally leaving the lights and water running for several hours at a time.

“I am posting here out of desperation because I have been having this discussion with my husband for months. I used to think I was reasonable but his inability to understand makes me think I am insane,” they wrote, asking for “objective” feedback on their dilemma. “My husband and I live together in an apartment. I go to work every day at 7 AM and by the time I get home at 7 p.m., the lights are on in every room and the water is running in the kitchen and the bathroom sinks,” the OP went on.

Source: Reddit

Their husband’s refusal to turn off the utilities resulted in a lot of money wasted. Despite their pleas to their husband to stop wasting money, he insisted that it was “impossible.” According to him, there was a very good reason for him leaving the lights on and the faucet running.

He reasoned that because the OP could “technically be a mechanic but choose not to do so,” he has the right to leave the utilities running. It’s unclear why he chose to call out the OP’s life choices … as a matter of fact, absolutely none of it made any sense at all. They later edited the post to add, “But the thing is I feel really guilty because he told me he would not treat me this way if I didn't nag him (about lights, water, and trash).” “So I feel at fault,” they continued.

Source: Twitter/@BetchesHeadPro