Did Virgil Abloh and Kanye West Have Beef? Ye Still Rants About His Former Friend, Despite His Tragic Death The fashion designer died from cancer in 2021. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 14 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET

The late fashion designer and best friend of Kanye West, Virgil Abloh, died on Nov. 28, 2021, but that didn't stop Ye from bashing Virgil with several bizarre comments in 2025.

Virgil and Kanye worked together for years, and according to Complex, the two collaborated on several projects together before Virgil went on to become Ye's creative director for DONDA creative. The late designer oversaw art direction for several Ye albums, including "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" in 2010 and 2013's "Yeezus." Virgil was also the creative director of Ye's live events, such as his Yeezus Tour in 2013 and 2014.



Did Virgil Abloh and Kanye West have a beef?

Yes, the two artists had a falling out, which Kanye continues to obsess over despite Virgil's death in 2021. According to VIBE, Virgil died from a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma. Prior to his death, he became the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, per The Hollywood Reporter, and Kanye was upset because he'd also been interested in the role with the iconic French fashion house.

In April of 2025, Kanye claimed that Virgil stole his job and declared that those who go against him end up dead. "And I’m like, man, n-words who go against me be dead, bro," he said during Parti's livestream with Sneako, per VIBE. "N-words who steal from me, bro, look at Virgil, he dead, bro. N-words who steal from me and try to take the king position be dead, bro." Ye also said he needed to use the bathroom before joking, "Where's Virgil's grave?"

SNEAKO was visibly uncomfortable after Kanye West made a joke about Virgil Abloh 💔



“I gotta use the bathroom… where’s Virgil’s grave?” pic.twitter.com/9cJNrcFSBs — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 1, 2025

Fans were shocked by Kanye's remarks, especially since he was there to cheer on Virgil at his first show for Louis Vuitton, and the two shared a tender moment when they hugged and cried on the fashion show's runway. For context, Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, and he often goes off on strange tangents on social media and in public.

In 2022, Ye accused LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault of killing Virgil, whom he still called his "best friend." However, he later began bashing Virgil. "It's f--k Virgil and any of these other n-words that worked for me then went against me," he said. "I love Virgil, and he used that very love to beat Nigerians are super smart." When he was later asked why he said what he said about Virgil, he replied, "I’m evil."

#KFFacts | On this day 5 years ago, Virgil Abloh was overcome with joy as he shared an emotional embrace with Ye at the end of his first show as the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/QCQb76yyEe — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) June 22, 2023

After Virgil's death, Kanye dedicated his Sunday Service to the fashion icon, per People. A choir sang a rendition of "Easy on Me" by Adele, and Ye also shared a message at the event that appeared on a live stream. "In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda," he wrote. During an interview with CBS Mornings on Aug. 13, fellow rapper Kid Cudi said he couldn't forgive Kanye for his remarks about Virgil.