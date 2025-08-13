Gloria Gaynor’s Political Views: Red, Blue, or Somewhere in Between? Gloria Gaynor will be honored at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, which will be hosted by Donald Trump. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 13 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Gloria Gaynor released “I Will Survive” in 1978, it carried a deeply personal meaning. She had just been released from her label and was recovering from a spinal injury, so she was really in survival mode. Little did she know, her track would go on to become an anthem, or, as she called it, a mantra, for people from all walks of life. Over the years, the LGBTQ+ community, in particular, has embraced the lyrics as motivation to overcome adversity.

Article continues below advertisement

But her support for this community has long been questioned, dating back to a 2007 interview, as have her political views. Now, with her being honored at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, hosted by President Donald Trump, who has vowed to reshape the event from being “woke” back to “the premiere venue for performing arts,” per NBC News, questions about her political leanings are once again coming into the spotlight. So, where does she stand, politically?

What are Gloria Gaynor's political views?

Source: Mega

Singer Gloria Gaynor hasn’t been very open about her political leanings. However, she does seem to broadly support human rights and believes respect should be extended to everyone. During her Library of Congress speech in 2017, reflecting on “I Will Survive” and how it has been adopted by many, including herself, as a mantra, she emphasized the importance of being aware of others and the struggles they face, while also “being willing to help when and where we can.”

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “If we don’t care about others, we cannot expect anyone to care about us. And none of us will survive.” She further stated, “If one group begins to perpetrate inhumane acts against another while everyone else simply stands by and ignores what’s happening, it provides impetus for other selfish individuals and groups to do the same.” From these statements, it seems unlikely she would side with a political group that supports the mistreatment of any particular group.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, there was one moment in 2007 when her feelings toward certain communities, like the LGBTQ+ community, were questioned. During a BBC interview [per NPR], when asked about her gay fanbase, she replied, “I want to lead them to Christ and what he has for them. I want to lead them to him. I want to lead them to the truth.”

Naturally, the comments drew some criticism. But she later clarified in a 2019 NPR interview, “I'm not against anybody. I just am a full believer that God knows and wants only what's best for each and every one of us and is the only one that can bring it to pass if we rely on him.” She also shared that she is surrounded, through work, family, and friends, by members of the LGBTQ+ community and “will go to my grave loving them.”

Article continues below advertisement

So while Gloria seems like a firm supporter of “the people,” she did once praise former President Barack Obama for never “[straying] from the dignity of the office of the president,” per Forbes. Still, that isn’t quite enough to conclude whether she aligns as a Democrat or a Republican.

Article continues below advertisement

Gloria Gaynor will be honored at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors.

Although we can’t really pin down Gloria’s political stance, it will be interesting to see her honored at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, hosted by Trump, who, as mentioned earlier, is looking to dial back the “wokeness” of the event. The Republican Party has taken firm stances against undocumented immigrants, essentially a large group of people, many simply seeking a better life for themselves and their families, as well as the LGBTQ+ community.