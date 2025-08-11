Jennifer Welch Has Shared Her Unfiltered Views on Both the Democrat and Republican Parties The former Bravolebrity was warned not to talk politics on her popular podcast, 'I've Had It.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 11 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mizzwelch

It seems as if Jennifer Welch has lived several lives. Some TV watchers met her as an interior designer and divorcee on Bravo's Sweet Home Oklahoma. When the show wrapped after two seasons, Jennifer continued making a name for herself by establishing her audience in the podcasting space.

In 2022, she launched her podcast, I've Had It, where she and her co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan express their opinions on everything happening in the modern world, including politics. Jennifer's political takes haven't been well-received by many Trump supporters, though it's safe to say she doesn't mind being on their "ick" list. However, regarding her own politics, some aren't sure whose side she's on. Here's what to know.

What are Jennifer Welch's political beliefs?

Throughout Jennifer's career, she's proudly represented herself as a member of the Democratic Party. She has expressed her support for the political party multiple times, including when she supported former Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Jennifer celebrated her DNC attendance on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Angie with President Barack Obama, whom they interviewed for I've Had It.

"They told us we shouldn’t talk about politics on the podcast but nevertheless we persisted," Jennifer shared underneath a photo dump of her time at the DNC.

While Jennifer is a Democrat, she's not opposed to speaking out against the decisions the party makes. In April 2025, she went viral following a disagreement with former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. During their discussion, Jennifer took offense at his comments regarding transgender rights, where he stated, "The only room we were doing really well was the bathroom, and that’s the smallest room in the house."

"I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this," Jennifer scolded. "You know who talks about trans people more than anybody? MAGA. MAGA is the most genital-obsessed political party I have ever seen."

Jennifer Welch has explicitly shared her feelings about the Trump Administration.

Jennifer's allegiance to the Democratic party has included her sharing her no-nonsense views of the Republican party, namely Donald Trump, the Trump Administration, and Trump supporters. Since Trump's November 2024 presidential election, the Bravolebrity has used her podcast to discuss him and his followers. In August 2025, Jennifer expressed her frustration with "Triple Trumpers," who are supporters who condone what critics argue are the president’s anti-stances on immigration, diversity, and LGBTQ rights.

During her podcast, Jennifer stated that anyone who "triple Trumped" doesn't deserve the benefits of having a multicultural country.

