Where Is Hulk Hogan Buried? The Details of the Wrestler’s Final Resting Place

Following years of privately battling a number of health issues, Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025 at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Fans are still mourning the death of wrestler Hulk Hogan following a recent heart attack. As the tributes continued to roll in from his fellow wrestling colleagues, family, and friends, the WWE champ was officially laid to rest in a private memorial service. But where exactly was Hulk buried?

Following years of privately battling a number of health issues, Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at his home in Clearwater, Florida. The wrestler’s cause of death was confirmed to be a heart attack. Medical records also revealed that he had leukemia.

Where is Hulk Hogan buried?

On Tuesday, August 5, family and friends attended a private memorial service for Hulk Hogan at the Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater, Florida, according to People. Among those in attendance were his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, and his current wife, Sky Daily. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kid Rock, and Bam Margera were also seen arriving at the service. Per medical records obtained by the outlet, Hulk’s remains were cremated.

Brooke Hogan made it clear why she chose not to attend her father’s funeral.

For anyone who has been following the Hogan family throughout the last few years, it’s been well-known that Brooke is estranged from her family and has a life of her own with her husband and their twins. However, she shared a message on the day of the funeral that her decision not to attend had more to do with her father’s wishes and less about the status of their relationship when he died.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals,” Brooke’s Instagram message began. “He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset.”

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul,” she continued. “We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a "little fish" as you called me. “We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy,” Brooke concluded.

Following Hulk’s funeral, Brooke questioned why her father was cremated without an autopsy being performed.

“I do think it’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question,” Brooke said during an interview on Bubba the Love Sponge Show.

