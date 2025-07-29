Influencer Cynthia Jade Breaks Silence On The Death Of Hulk Hogan "Say what you want about the era, but to a little girl growing up in chaos, Hulk was a symbol of strength and hope.” By Distractify Staff Updated July 29 2025, 8:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/cynthiajadebabe

In a moment that surprised fans, content creator Cynthia Jade revealed a deeply personal side on social media following the heartbreaking news of Hulk Hogan’s death! Known for her bold content, confident presence, and quick wit, the blonde beauty shared an emotional tribute to the wrestling legend – one that struck a chord with followers who had never seen this side of her.

Jade opened up about how Hogan had been a childhood hero, inspiring her with his larger-than-life persona and unshakable charisma. She recalled watching wrestling with her older brother, saying those memories were some of the few times they truly bonded. "Say what you want about the era," she wrote, “but to a little girl growing up in chaos, Hulk was a symbol of strength and hope.”

The vulnerable post quickly went viral, drawing an outpouring of support from fans who praised her honesty and relatability. It was a rare glimpse beyond the screen, showing a depth and heart that reminded everyone there’s more to Cynthia Jade than meets the eye.

Cynthia Jade’s Shares Emotional Instagram Message

Posting to her Instagram story late last night, the brunette bombshell appeared teary-eyed as she opened up about what Hogan meant to her growing up.

“I know people probably don’t expect this from me, but Hulk Hogan was one of my childhood heroes. This one really hurts. He was such a huge part of my life growing up. I’d run around the house screaming, ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?!’ like a little maniac,” she admitted while fighting back tears. The video didn’t just reveal her softer side—it also reminded fans just how layered and sincere Cynthia can be.

A Tribute To Hulk Hogan

In the same clip, Cynthia delivered a surprisingly accurate Hulk Hogan impression, complete with a raspy voice, wild finger-pointing, and that iconic larger-than-life energy that defined the wrestling icon’s career. “It’s silly, I know,” she said, wiping away a tear. “But it’s my way of honoring him. He was larger than life. He made you feel strong, like anything was possible. That kind of energy is rare.”

Fan Reactions

The raw and unexpected tribute quickly made its rounds across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), where fans expressed their shock and support. One viral comment read: “Never thought I’d cry watching an ‘influencer’ girl do a Hulk Hogan impression, but here we are.” Another fan simply put it: “Cynthia Jade Babe is the realest. RIP Hulkster.”

A Little ‘Surprise’ Is Brewing

Though she hasn’t revealed if an official tribute post will be shared on her online account, Cynthia hinted that something special is already in the works for her subscribers. “Let’s just say I’ve got a red-and-yellow surprise planned for my subs,” she teased.

