Nick Hogan Breaks Silence on Dad Hulk Hogan's Unexpected Death "I would do anything to have him back." By Diego Peralta Published July 28 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of professional wrestling will never completely recover from the death of Hulk Hogan. One of the biggest icons in the history of the industry passed away in July 2025, after a career that took the company that eventually became the WWE to new heights. Fans from all over the world have taken to social media to express their grief. Alongside the people who followed the action on television, many of Hogan's peers have expressed their condolences towards Terry Bollea's family.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Hogan is one of the wrestler's two kids. When he was a young man, Nick was seen with his father on television. Because new shows are taped every week, the wrestling industry gives athletes the chance to document their lives on television. This led to Nick Hogan having a library of footage filled with his father's accomplishments. What did Nick have to say about his father's death? Here's what we know about what Hulk Hogan's son expressed about the wrestler's unfortunate passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Hogan pays tribute to his dad Hulk Hogan on Instagram following his death.

In a moving Instagram post, Nick Hogan expressed his sadness over his dad's passing. He started by thanking everyone who had contacted him about what had happened. The Hogan Knows Best star admitted that it was hard to reply to every message he received due to his emotional state.

Nick Hogan's Instagram post then moved on to talking about the legacy left behind by Hulk Hogan. The reality television star stated: "I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me." He continued, "I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan had a lasting legacy in professional wrestling.

Terry Bollea changed the landscape of professional wrestling in the United States forever. As one of promoter Vince McMahon's favorite stars, Hulk Hogan became one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture during his prime. According to the WWE, Hulk Hogan held a world championship for the company six times, with one of these tenures lasting for more than 1,400 days. He also won the company's Royal Rumble match two years in a row.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram