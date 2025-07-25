Jesse Ventura Exposed Hulk Hogan as a "Union Snitch" Years Before His Death "I'm not friends with anyone I don't trust," Jesse said of Hulk Hogan. By Niko Mann Published July 25 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Jesse Ventura and Hulk Hogan

Former wrestler and "Hulkamania" star Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71, and his recent death has folks remembering the WWE icon's controversies.

The ex-professional wrestler was provocative, to say the least. He was accused of using steroids, abusing his power in the wrestling world, making a sex tape, a racist rant, and being a liar and a cheat. As tributes pour in on social media from his fans, others are also remembering Hulk Hogan's union snitch days.

Was Hulk Hogan a union snitch?

Yes, Hulk Hogan was a union snitch. According to USA Today, the former professional wrestler prevented his fellow wrestlers from forming a union by telling the co-founder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, behind their backs. Former pro-wrestler and Hogan's good friend Jesse Ventura was trying to start the union, but that didn't stop Hogan from snitching on Jesse. During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in 2015, Jesse shared the details of the betrayal.

Jesse said that he left the WWE because he wanted to control his marketing and wouldn't give up his brand ownership to Vince. "I already had copyrighted Jesse The Body Ventura, and I owned it, and I wouldn't give it up to him. That's why [I] departed [the] company, 'cuz I would not give up my individuality or ownership to him," he said. Graham then noted that Jesse and Hulk Hogan had been good friends and asked if the friendship could ever be repaired, and Jesse replied, "Never. Can't trust him."

"I'm not friends with anyone I don't trust," he said. "I have to have a trust with someone to be their friend, and uh, he's the one that ratted me to Vince when I tried to unionize. I found that out under Federal deposition when Vince was put under 'swore,' and he didn't hesitate at all. I told my lawyer the story, and in deposition, you can ask about anything, and so, I wanted to know who ratted me in the locker room because there were no agents."

"No one from the office was in there when I did it, so it had to be one of the boys," he continued. "And when my attorney said, 'Is there, Mr McMahon, has there ever been a union in wrestling?' And Vince said 'no.' Said, 'has anyone ever tried to?' And Vince said, 'Well, I think Jesse Ventura spouted his mouth off about it once or once before,' and my attorney said, 'Did you hear Mr Ventura? No? Well, then how do you know he did?'"

"With no hesitation, Vince went, 'Hulk Hogan told me,' and I didn't show any emotion, but I almost tipped over in the chair, because he was my friend." Jesse went on to say that he learned in court that Hogan was paid more than all the other wrestlers combined for WrestleMania III. "Hogan got paid more than all of us combined. Now, why would he want a union when he's getting taken care of?"

