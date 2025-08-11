Son Heung-min Walks Away From Tottenham — and He’s Ready for What’s Next "I was just a boy from Korea with big dreams who was supposed to have no chance." By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 11 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The working relationship between Son Heung-min and Tottenham Hotspur was never going to last forever. However, after a decade of stealing the spotlight on the field thanks to the Premier League club, the South Korean star surprised fans when he signed a contract with another soccer team.

While this doesn't mean that Son Heung-min will be retiring from professional soccer, it does represent a major change for someone who has associated his career with Tottenham. So, why did Son Heung-min leave Tottenham Hotspur? Here's what we know about the reasoning in one of the most significant changes the Premier League has seen in years.

Source: Mega

Why did Son Heung-min leave the Tottenham Hotspur?

According to the BBC, Son Heung-min stated that he "felt like I had achieved everything I possibly could." Over the course of a decade, the player from South Korea made 333 appearances in the Premier League, creating a lasting legacy that will forever live in the history of professional soccer. Son's departure was announced almost a decade after he made his Tottenham debut in September 2015.

Son Heung-min scored 127 times in the Premier League, tying Chelsea's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for his all-time achievements. These impressive stats could explain why the star feels that he has nothing left to prove in the team that has hosted his talent for so long.

The South Korean star was also a part of one of the Tottenham's biggest achievements. Son Heung-min was part of the team's lineup when the Tottenham won the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League. The team defeated Manchester United in the finals, which took place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. An achievement of that magnitude could certainly make someone feel that they have nothing left to prove.

In a touching post to Instagram, the soccer star opened up about how difficult the decision to leave Tottenham was. " When I arrived in 2015, I didn’t speak English, I didn’t know London, but you welcomed me with open arms, believed in me, and stood by me through every high and low," he wrote. "I was just a boy from Korea with big dreams who was supposed to have no chance. And now, 10 years later, North London is in my heart forever."

He continued, "I’ve poured my heart and soul into this club, which makes this the hardest decision ever. I thought if I was ever going to leave, it would have to be on my terms, on the best terms, when our mission had been accomplished together. With pride and honor."

The Los Angeles FC is ready for Son's arrival.

According to the BBC, the Los Angeles FC paid £20 million (almost $27 million) to sign Son Heung-min for two years. The new contract has the option to renew for an additional two years if the partnership between Son and the team turns out to be successful. This could only be the beginning of a working relationship that will define the future of Major League Soccer.

Source: Mega

Soccer has never been one of the biggest sports in the United States. Audiences often prefer to spend time watching football, baseball, hockey, and basketball. Nevertheless, the MLS has spent the past few years signing some of the biggest names from European soccer with hopes of expanding the league's audience.