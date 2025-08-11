Triple Trumpers Are Among the Most Committed Trump Voters in the Country Triple Trumpers have voted for the president every time they could. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 11 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It has now been almost a year since the 2024 election, and in that time, there have been plenty of conversations about just how divided America is. Donald Trump is back in office for his second term, and still commands fervent support from huge swaths of American society.

As Democrats and those out of power try to figure out how they can appeal to a broad swath of voters, some of them wind up discussing triple Trumpers. The phrase is a useful one, but can be confusing if you don't already understand what it means. Here's what we know.



What does triple Trumper mean?

A triple Trumper refers to a voter who has voted for Donald Trump in each of the last three elections. These are the most committed, loyal Trump voters, and the ones who voted for him in 2016 and 2024 when he won, as well as in 2020 when he lost. That share of the populace represents some 60 million Americans or more, and while plenty of emphasis is usually placed on voters who swing between candidates, triple Trumpers are themselves a sizable voting bloc.

Given that so many people have voted for Trump in each of the last three elections, it's hard to say that these people all fit into a single group of any kind. Triple Trumpers come from all walks of life and probably believe many different things about America and how it should operate. The only thing we know for sure is that they like Trump enough to vote for him three times in a row.

Trump's approval rating is at a low point.

In spite of the existence of many triple Trumpers, including many who might vote for him a fourth time if it were an option, Trump himself is facing a high tide of opposition at the moment. According to polling from The Economist, his approval rating is currently 15 percentage points underwater, a trend that they attribute to the continued persistence of the Jeffrey Epstein story and an economy that has shown some signs of slowing.

According to The Economist, white and male voters are among the most likely to approve of Trump's job performance, while young voters and ethnic minorities remain the groups who disapprove of him by the largest margin. Trump is also severely underwater in many swing states that he carried during the 2024 election, a reminder of how public opinion can shift over time and in response to a changing world.