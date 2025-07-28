Donald Trump Has Threatened to Prosecute Beyoncé for a Made up Reason Donald Trump has threatened to prosecute Beyoncé, but for what? By Joseph Allen Published July 28 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he hasn't always followed through, President Trump has made a habit of threatening his various enemies throughout his time in elected office. He recently suggested that President Obama should be arrested, and now, he's turned his ire on someone who is even more popular.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that Beyoncé had broken campaign finance laws in endorsing Kamala Harris. Is Trump actually going to prosecute the mega-star? Here's what we know:



Is Donald Trump going to prosecute Beyoncé?

In his Truth Social post, Trump claimed that Beyoncé violated campaign finance laws by accepting an $11 million check from the Kamala Harris campaign in exchange for her endorsement. Beyoncé came out and endorsed Harris during a rally in Houston in October of 2024, and while the allegations Trump made would be serious, no one has been able to find any evidence to support them.

CNN reported that the only payment Beyoncé received from the Harris campaign was $165,000, which was paid to Beyoncé’s production company. The campaign listed that expense as "campaign event production," and told Deadline at the time that while campaign finance laws prevented the campaign from paying for any endorsements, they were legally required to cover the expenses that were incurred by their appearances.

The theory did not originate with the president.

Although the president has allowed this rumor to circulate farther than ever, it began on social media shortly after the rally happened, according to CNN. In the month since that claim first began, though, CNN and every other fact-checker that has tried to confirm it has been unable to come up with any evidence. In fact, the singer's mother even went out of her way to refute the claim that her daughter was paid for her endorsement.

“The lie is that Beyoncé was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris," Tina Knowles wrote on Instagram. "When In Fact: Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’s Rally in Houston. In fact she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam." She added that the rumors were designed to undermine both her daughter and the vice president.

Although it seems like Beyoncé was reimbursed by the campaign for at least some of her expenses related to her appearance, there's no evidence to suggest her endorsement was anything other than an earnest effort to help elect the first Black woman president. Of course, that effort came up short, and Trump won the 2024 election.