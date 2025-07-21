President Donald Trump Shares an AI Video of Barack Obama Being Arrested — Here's Why The TikTok ends with an AI-generated version of Obama ending up in prison. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 21 2025, 7:23 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@neo8171

It's rare to see more than one unifying topic on the internet, but July 2025 ushered in two social media obsessions. One was the Coldplay cheating scandal and the jumbotron footage heard 'round the world. The other was the existence, or alleged lack thereof, of Jeffrey Epstein's client list. The latter has folks on both sides of the political spectrum in a frenzy.

Article continues below advertisement

The Democrats are putting pressure on President Donald Trump and his administration to release the files, suggesting his lack of transparency could be some sort of cover-up. The MAGA Republicans have done a full 180 and are now gaslighting their constituents into oblivion. In an effort to distract everyone from the Epstein controversy, the president shared a bizarre video of Barack Obama being arrested. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The AI footage of Obama being arrested is certainly odd.

While most people were probably sitting down for a nice Sunday dinner, President Trump was sharing a bizarre TikTok to Truth Social. He snagged it from the @neo8171 TikTok account, which, based on other posts, is very pro-Trump. The account has shared TikToks suggesting the 2020 election was stolen, Kamala Harris is unstable, and the World Health Organization is coming for our sovereignty.

The TikTok that President Trump shared starts with footage of high-ranking Democrats, beginning with Obama, all saying that no one is above the law. In particular, the President of the United States is not above the law. As the video cycles through each clip, music from Curbed Your Enthusiasm plays in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Suddenly, an animated version of Pepe the Frog dressed as a clown signals a transition. The TikTok switches from the repetitive claims that no one is above the law, to footage of President Trump and former president Barack Obama sitting next to each other in the Oval Office. In all likelihood this was from Trump's first day in office, back in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Things take an AI turn when two FBI agents suddenly appear behind Obama. They wrestle him to his knees and attempt to handcuff the former president as Trump smiles. This time the music bed is "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People. The TikTok ends with an AI-generated version of Obama ending up in prison. Why this sudden interest in putting Barack Obama behind bars? Let's get into it.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is President Trump focused on Barack Obama?

According to The New York Times, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, released a report the week prior suggesting that a "treasonous conspiracy in 2016" was a cause for concern. Per her office's findings, top Obama administration officials were conspiring to hurt President Trump.