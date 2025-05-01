Why Is Beyoncé’s Son Sir Carter Never Seen in Public? Inside the Mystery On June 13, 2017, Beyoncé gave birth to twins: a boy named Sir and a girl named Rumi. By Danielle Jennings Published May 1 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Superstar Beyoncé has been in the public eye for over 25 years and has grown accustomed to both her professional and personal life being under the public microscope. Limiting her public appearances to performances and select red carpets has left many of her fans questioning to know more, such as why her son Sir Carter is never publicly seen.

On June 13, 2017, Beyoncé gave birth to twins: a boy named Sir and a girl named Rumi. With the exception of a few select snapshots sporadically posted to social media, Beyoncé rarely shared photos of the twins and there have been even fewer instances of them being seen publicly.

Source: Mega

Why is Sir Carter never seen in public?

Beyoncé’s oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, is frequently seen alongside her parents and has even started to appear onstage with her mother during select tour dates. However, the opposite is true of the star’s twins, which is why fans were so surprised to see Rumi come out during Beyoncé’s recent tour stop.

Rumors have swirled for years that the reasoning for Sir never being seen in public is due to an alleged health issue that has not been previously disclosed, a claim which has never been confirmed or denied by Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z.

Source: Mega

In an August 2024 interview with E! News, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles shared an update on Sir and his twin sister. “Sir is more into books and electronics,” she said. “He’s very, very smart and does all of the numbers stuff” and is “very quiet.”

What has Beyoncé said about motherhood?

In an exclusive September 2024 interview with GQ, the singer discussed raising her children as a mother of three. “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand,” Beyoncé said. “It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”

“Raising three kids isn’t easy,” she told the outlet. “The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling.”

Source: Mega

A year after the twins were born, Beyoncé spoke to Vogue about her challenging pregnancy and difficult delivery. “I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia, and in the womb, one of my babies’ heartbeats paused a few times, so I had to get an emergency C-section,” she said.