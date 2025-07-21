Distractify
Rumors Are Swirling That Barron Trump and Sasha Obama Are Dating

Barron Trump is five years younger than Sasha Obama.

Published July 21 2025, 3:46 p.m. ET

The internet has never been stranger than it is today. Thanks to the presence of AI, and platforms like TikTok, there's just a lot of random stuff out there, and sometimes, that stuff is convincing enough to get at least a few people confused. Recently, videos have been circulating online suggesting that Barron Trump and Sasha Obama are dating.

Following the rumors, many wanted to know where they had come from, and whether there was any truth behind them. Here's what we know about these genuinely wild rumors:

What's up with the Barron Trump and Sasha Obama rumors?

The first thing to say is that there's basically no evidence that these rumors are true. And, while it's not impossible to imagine the two of them dating in theory, it is worth noting that Sasha is five years older than Barron, who is just 19. The difference between a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old is not insurmountable, but it's substantial.

What's more, the videos that are circulating this rumor appear to have been made with AI.

Although some of the footage might be real, some of it shows Barron dwarfing over his father as if he were 15 feet tall, and the narration is also generic enough to have been made with AI.

In the end, then, it seems this is just a rumor that someone decided to put out there, proably on the assumption that it would generate engagement, which is exactly what it did as it began to circulate across the internet.

Both Sasha and Barron have chosen to live their lives largely out of the public eye, but Barron is just starting college and Sasha has already graduated.

It's not impossible that the two of them could have dated, but it's highly unlikely. What's more likely, then, is that someone on the internet decided to start a rumor that they thought other people would be interested in, and they convinced at least a couple of people.

Sasha Obama is currently in a relationship with Clifton Powell Jr.

What also makes these Barron Trump and Sasha Obama relationship rumors impossible is the fact that Sasha is currently dating Clifton Powell Jr, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell. The couple has been together since 2022.

In a podcast, Clifton's dad spoke about his son's relationship with Barack Obama's youngest daughter.

"It has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive," he shared. "The things that I did not get taught... So, I text him all the time, and I say, 'Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter."

Do the Obamas approve of Sasha's partner? Neither has spoken directly about the relationship, but Michelle did share a little bit about her daughters' dating life on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022.

"Now they are bringing grown men home," she stated. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives." 

