Rumors Are Swirling That President Trump Targeted Harvard Because They Rejected His Son Barron

There is a lot of back-and-forth happening between President Donald Trump and Harvard University. In a letter dated April 11, 2025, three federal officials sent a list of demands to the Ivy League school that included eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, banning masks at campus protests, enacting merit-based hiring, and reducing the power of faculty and administrators. Refusing to do so meant losing federal funding. Harvard did not acquiesce.

The president responded by freezing billions in federal assets to Harvard University, per ABC 7. When Harvard published the letter sent to them, which was not marked confidential, President Trump did not take that well. He vowed to pull another $1 billion from the school. There have been several theories floating around regarding the president's disdain for Harvard, one of which involves Barron Trump being rejected from the school. Is there any truth to this? Here's what we know.

Was Barron Trump rejected from Harvard University?

There are numerous posts on X about Barron being rejected from Harvard but there is nothing backing up these claims. Most of them are from people theorizing that this was the case, while others are from folks who are just putting it out there as if it's fact, without providing any proof. Such is the nature of social media.

What we do know is that Barron was determined to land somewhere in New York City. Melania Trump gave a sit-down interview to Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt in September 2024, where she revealed that her son "wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home." President Trump told the Daily Mail that Barron was "accepted to a lot of colleges," but decided to attend New York University after touring the campus. "We liked NYU," said the president.

According to his fellow classmates, Barron Trump keeps to himself at NYU.

According to Vanity Fair, the towering youngest son of President Trump is rarely seen on campus. Getting to his classes is made more difficult by the fact that Barron is flanked by secret service agents and always arrives to campus in a "motorcade of black SUVs." This is in opposition to the rhetoric being peddled by various Republicans, who "rave about his swagger and romantic eligibility."