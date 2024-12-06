Home > News > Politics Barron Trump Has a Pretty High Net Worth for Someone Who Is Just 18 Years Old Barron Trump has much more money than the average 18-year-old. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 6 2024, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Donald Trump entered the White House for the first time, his son Barron Trump was just 10 years old. This time, though, Barron will be 18 and a full-fledged adult. And, while he's still a young man, many want to know more about Barron, including what his net worth is.

Most 18-year-olds have a net worth that is pretty close to $0. Of course, Barron is not any ordinary 18-year-old. He's the youngest son of a very wealthy, powerful man. Given that context, here's what we know about his net worth.

Source: Mega

What is Barron Trump's net worth?

Barron is, generally speaking, more private than his elder siblings, and seems to spend a lot of his time with his mother Melania. His estimated net worth is between $60 and $70 million, but that comes basically entirely from money he inherited or stands to inherit from his father. While the exact details of his inheritance aren't public, it seems clear that Barron is pretty wealthy.

Melania Trump credits Barron Trump with her husband's second election victory.

Although he's still quite young, Melania Trump said that her son played a pivotal role in helping Donald Trump secure a second term as president. “He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation because nowadays the young generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore,” Melania said during an interview on Fox & Friends. “They are all on the tablets, they are on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers."

Barron Trump is a very bright 18 year old who played a big part in his father’s stunning victory. pic.twitter.com/kPFSDEx0Yi — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 7, 2024 Source: Twitter/@Nigel_Farage

Melania said that Barron was "very vocal" and gave plenty of advice to his father. She said it was “incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to.” Barron is currently attending NYU's Stern School of Business as a freshman, but he doesn't exactly get to have the typical college experience, in part because he's always accompanied by Secret Service members.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college is very different from any other kid, and I’m very proud of how he’s handling it,” Melania said. “He’s very strong and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children."