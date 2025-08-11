Landon Dickerson Appeared to Injure His Right Leg During a Recent Eagles Practice — Here's What's Going On Landon Dickerson's injury could be a major factor in the Eagles' quest to repeat. By Joseph Allen Updated Aug. 11 2025, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to do something exceptionally difficult during this NFL season. After winning the Super Bowl in decisive fashion last year, the Eagles are trying to repeat. One of the reasons that's so difficult is that injuries can plague your roster, and the Eagles are already discovering that.

Landon Dickerson, a Pro Bowler who was a key to the team's success in 2024, was injured during an open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's what we know about his injury, and how long he might be out.



Here's an update on Landon Dickerson's injury.

Landon appeared to hurt himself during a practice on Aug. 10 and was unable to put any weight on the leg as he was carted off the field. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Landon is set to undergo an MRI on Monday that will determine the severity of his injury. “Philadelphia is holding its collective breath today,” Schefter said during an appearance on the show Get Up.

“Landon Dickerson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his knee. Now he has not missed any time in the NFL due to knee injuries, but he has a history of knee injuries dating back to college," he continued. “The Eagles are hoping he is not going to be sidelined indefinitely. We’ll see later today what the MRI shows. But he is a vital player along the offensive line of the defending Super Bowl champions.”

Landon played for Florida State and Alabama and dealt with knee injuries throughout his college career. He was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2021 draft and has become one of the best linemen in the league since he joined the team, making two Super Bowls in that time and winning one. What's more, this injury could have a real impact on the team's overall chances of making or winning another Super Bowl this year.

Waiting for Landon Dickerson news. pic.twitter.com/Dgq06nD0Ms — Nelson (@BelgerNelson) August 11, 2025

The Eagles were known for their incredible offensive line play, but there has been changeover in that group over the offseason. Landon has been one of the rocks of that unit, and the concern is that it could have ripple effects through the rest of the team as they look to achieve something only all-time great teams have been able to do.

“They still have one of the best teams in the league. We’re not going to overreact to one injury,” Adam said. “But I’m also a big believer in vibes and mojo, and when you lose a player like Landon Dickerson, especially for a while, that’s always a cause for concern, and it’s a concern that the Eagles now have in a division where the Cowboys are dealing with the Micah Parsons issue, the Commanders are dealing with the Terry McLaurin issue."