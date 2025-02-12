Nick Foles Helped Secure the Philadelphia Eagles’ First Ever Super Bowl Win in 2018 He had a 10-year career in the NFL. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 12 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's no secret that NFL quarterbacks usually get a lot of love. They're constantly making split-second decisions when a group of 300lb men who've attained peak athleticism are literally fighting for the chance to hurt them. It's the dream of every NFL player, quarterbacks included, to reach the highest levels of the sport and help lead their team to a championship. Nick Foles was the first ever pigskin slinger to help the Philadelphia Eagles nab a Super Bowl win. But what's he up to now?

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Foles had a 10-year NFL career.

Foles was brought into the NFL during the third round of the 2012 draft. He was an 88th overall pick and had accomplished some pretty redoubtable accolades at Westlake High School where he played as a starter for two years. Foles threw for 5,658 yards and nabbed 56 touchdowns.

These numbers helped Foles to break a lot of records that were previously held by New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Following his success in high school, Foles attended Michigan State but then headed on over to Arizona State University instead.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @nickfoles

In addition to football, Foles was also a talented basketball player where he started for three seasons at Westlake. He was recruited by Georgetown, Texas, and Baylor, but ultimately opted to dedicate his training to football.

Article continues below advertisement

Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, Foles became the starting QB for the team after Michael Vick received a concussion in one of the games. After his Week 10 performance in the league, Andy Reid (then the Eagles coach) announced that Foles would be the team's new starting quarterback.

During preseason games, Vick outperformed Foles so he received the starting quarterback job. However, after Vick suffered a hamstring injury, Foles would go onto lead the team to victory against the Giants, and then he went on a tear against the Buccaneers.

Article continues below advertisement

The game was a pivotal moment for Foles, who would nab an NFC Offensive Player of the Week and set the tone for his capabilities as a viable starting quarterback. Foles would go on to play a couple more seasons with the Eagles before he was ultimately traded to the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

After St. Louis made the move to Los Angeles, Foles wasn't too happy the team ended up drafting Jared Goff as the first overall draft pick and starting quarterback for the team. He requested to be released, only to be picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs, which came with a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

Foles had the option to stay on the Chiefs for a second year with a salary that could range from $6.75 million to $16 million depending on how well he played. Foles ultimately declined to play with the Chiefs in year two and he returned to the Eagles. He signed for two years and was playing backup to Carson Wentz, who would ultimately get injured during Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Article continues below advertisement

Foles helped to secure a 43-35 victory, nabbing the Eagles a division win. Foles then would help lead the team to a slew of key victories that eventually led him to the Super Bowl, where he made history in more than one way. Not only did Foles lead the birds to their first-ever NFL Championship, but he was also the first quarterback in the history of the sport to both throw and catch a touchdown pass after receiving a ball from tight end Trey Burton.

Article continues below advertisement

After the historic win, Foles would play for another season with the Eagles before heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars, then the Chicago Bears, and the Indianapolis Colts. He officially retired on Aug. 8, 2024, but before doing so, signed a ceremonial one-day contract to retire with the Philadelphia Eagles and served as the team's honorary captain later that day for their 2024 season home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, Nick Foles hosts his own podcast, 'No Days Off' on Dad Szn.