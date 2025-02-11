President Donald Trump Left Super Bowl LIX Well Before It Was Over and the Eagles Won Trump publicly backed the Sankas City Chiefs in the game. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 11 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's common for people to leave concerts or sporting events a bit early to avoid traffic and crowds. But that's not why Trump left the Super Bowl early at the 2025 game. After his early exit from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, many were left wondering why he didn't stay until the end and if he had even stayed long enough to catch Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.

The presence of Trump at the game had some players excited, while others spoke more neutrally about the idea of a sitting president attending such an important game. Before Trump, no sitting president had attended a Super Bowl. And even though he made history in that regard, apparently, he didn't plan to stay for the entire event.

Source: Mega

Why did Trump leave the Super Bowl early?

Although Trump supported the Chiefs for a third win in a row, he didn't leave the game because the team's points had been down throughout the first half. Though to be fair, most sports fans are guilty of heading out early during games where their preferred team isn't doing too hot and stands little chance of coming back.

According to Pennlive, the real reason Trump left the Super Bowl early was because he had always planned to, regardless of the way the score progressed throughout the night. The outlet reported that the press schedule said Trump planned to leave the game before 8 p.m., around the time the halftime show was expected to begin.

Prior to Super Bowl LIX, Trump had publicly shared his support for the Kansas City Chiefs rather than the Philadelphia Eagles. And, before kickoff, Trump shared with the press at the game who he expected to win, though he did offer some support for the opposing team as well.

"I guess, you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City. I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic game," Trump told Fox News, per The Hill. "It's going to be a great game."

Source: Getty

What did Travis Kelce say about Trump at the Super Bowl?

When Trump was announced as an attendee for the Super Bowl, reporters wasted no time in asking some of the more notable players on both teams what they thought about the sitting president being there at the Superdome to watch them play. While some of the players' answers were more neutral, for some fans, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's comments made it seem like his political views were clearer than ever.