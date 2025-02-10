Bradley Cooper Introduced the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl — Whose Kid Was He Holding? Bradley Cooper made the day for one lucky Philadelphia Eagles fan. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 10 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: FOX

There were a lot of new additions to the 2025 Super Bowl that weren't present in previous years. Because the city of New Orleans was still recovering from a terrorist attack that killed 14 people on New Year's Eve, first responders were a focal point of the event. It began with Lady Gaga performing a moving rendition of "Hold My Hand," from Bourbon Street, and shifted to photos of the victims whose lives were lost, which were held by law enforcement on the field before the game.

Article continues below advertisement

On a lighter note, Louisiana natives Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle kicked things off with a jazzy version of "America the Beautiful" before Harry Connick Jr., one of New Orleans' finest, welcomed everybody to his hometown. Then the celebrities entered the chat as Jon Hamm ushered the Kansas City Chiefs onto the field. This was followed by Bradley Cooper introducing the Philadelphia Eagles, all while holding a child who wasn't his. Who was that kid? It's a touching story.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Bradley Cooper holding at the Super Bowl?

While Bradly is a proud father, he does not have a son. The Hangover actor shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk. Imagine our confusion when the camera cut to Bradley holding a little boy who looked equal parts bewildered and excited about being with the famous actor.

According to Phillyburbs.com, the lucky kid is 9-year-old Declan LeBaron, who was gifted the tickets while appearing on the Today show with his family a few days before the game. Declan went viral in January 2025 after appearing in a video with influencer MDMotivator, who asked the young Eagles super fan to choose between $1,000 or a mystery Eagles mascot doll. It ended with Declan getting the money and tickets to the NFC championship between the Eagles and Washington Commanders.