The Driver Behind the New Orleans Truck Attack Killed at Least 15 People — Dozens Injured "It will take several days to perform all autopsies." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 2 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Independent; Mega

New Orleans is known for its partying, and New Year's Eve is most certainly one of the biggest nights of the year. The French Quarter is always a hot spot for tourists and residents alike, as they pour into the streets where drinking in public is completely legal. The mood on Dec. 31, 2024, was joyous and happy, as Bourbon Street was overrun with people celebrating the arrival of 2025. Unfortunately things turned deadly when around 3:15 a.m., a truck plowed through the busy street.

Article continues below advertisement

The vehicle was moving at an alarming speed and managed to hit dozens of revelers. The driver was later identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an Army veteran from Texas. He died in a shootout with police. When it was time to assess the damage in terms of human lives, authorities said at least 15 people died while more than 30 were injured. Here's what we know about the New Orleans truck attack victims.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The names of the New Orleans truck attack victims haven't been officially released.

New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna released a statement on New Year's Day explaining that "as of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims." Since the attack, friends and family members of some of the victims have taken to social media to honor their loved ones," per CBS News. Here's what we know so far.

The father of 20-year-old Kareem Badawi posted to Facebook about his son's death. "It is with great sadness and grief, and with hearts satisfied with Allah's decision and destiny, I announce the death of my son, Karim Bilal Badawi, who died early today in the morning as a result of a tragic accident in New Orleans," wrote Belal Badawi. He was a sophomore at the University of Alabama. The school's president wrote on Facebook, "I grieve alongside family and friends of Kareem in their heartbreaking loss."

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Bech, a 27-year-old former football player at Princeton, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital following the attack. His mother confirmed his death to CBS News and described her son as an "amazing kid" who "went out on top of the world." His brother posted to X (formerly Twitter), "Love you always brother! You inspired me every day. Now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T. Don’t worry. This is for us."

Article continues below advertisement

The mother of 18-year-old nursing student Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux confirmed her daughter's death in a heartbreaking Facebook post where she begged children to obey their parents. "When your parents say don’t go anywhere please listen to them," wrote Melissa Dedeaux. "I lost my baby. Just pray for me and my family pleaseeeeee!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

The Archbishop Shaw High School Facebook page shared that 21-year-old Hubert Gauthreaux died as a result of the attack. According to the post, he graduated from the Marrera, La. school in 2021. "We are asking the entire Archbishop Shaw family to pray for the repose of Hubert’s soul, his family and friends during this difficult time, and all those affected by this tragedy," they wrote.

Shirell Robinson Jackson told CBS News that her cousin, 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, was killed during the attack. He is survived by two sons and was someone Shirell said was "full of life." She also added that he "loved his kids, his sisters and his daddy, all of us. He didn't deserve this."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook/Shirell Robinson Jackson; Facebook/Reggie Hunter

A friend of 27-year-old Nicole Perez confirmed to the outlet that she was also a victim of the attack. Perez worked at Kimmy's Deli in Metairie, La. Her former boss said she was a "good-hearted person" as well as a dedicated worker. She had a 4-year-old son.