The Philadelphia Eagles May Have Their Super Bowl Championship Parade on Valentine's Day The 2025 parade will be a celebration of the Eagles' second Super Bowl win. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 10 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET

Celebration time, come on! The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl, earning their second championship and the first since winning it in February 2018.

The Eagles' win was celebrated in Philadelphia during the live game, and the party is set to continue with a post-championship parade. Here's everything we know about when the Eagles parade will commence.

The 2025 Eagles parade doesn't have a set date yet.

As of this writing, the Eagles haven't announced when the team's championship parade is happening. However, NPR's Whyy reported that the celebration could happen on Friday, Feb. 14, giving fans a little extra Valentine's Day cheer. The outlet reported that later will give Philadelphia's cleanup crew time to clean the streets tainted by thousands of fans who celebrated the Eagles' win on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The Eagles also hinted at the parade being held on Friday with an Instagram video of Philadelphia's Broad Street with a narration from Bradley Cooper as the crowd cheered. "Thought it was time to bring this one out again," the team captioned the video. "See ya Friday."

The Eagles' 2025 parade's expected date is one day later than when it occurred in 2018. At the time, the event was held at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, as thousands gathered despite the frigid weather. The Eagles are expected to have the same conditions as its first one, if not worse. Per The Weather Channel, Philly could have inclement weather the week of the parade. The weather report shows the city will have several days of rain showers, which could force some fans to stay home.