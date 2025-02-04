Saquon Barkley Has Two Things to Celebrate — Let’s Meet His Lucky Fiancée "She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there's a lot that goes on." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 4 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@annacongdon

The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2024-25 season with one player rising far above the rest. Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL and was traded to the City of Brotherly Love just in time to help them get to the 2025 Super Bowl. In the regular season, he rushed for over 2,000 yards.

Speaking of making moves, Saquon decided to propose to his long-time girlfriend ahead of the big game in New Orleans. This is one time he chose not to rush as Saquon and Anna Congdon have been together since their college days at Penn State University. They started dating in 2017 and went on to have two kids together. Here's what we know about Saquon's soon-to-be wife.



Saquon Barkley says his soon-to-be wife "always has his back."

In an exclusive interview with People, Saquon confirmed that he popped the question to Anna after a nearly eight-year relationship. "I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her," he revealed to the outlet. "She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there's a lot that goes on."

The NFL star said that as they continue to mature and grow together, so does their relationship. Saquon continued, "And it's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that we were raised it and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started."

Not only will Saquon be celebrating his impending wedding, but on the day of the Super Bowl, the explosive running back will be turning 28. He said winning would be the best birthday gift possible. Of course, nothing beats the love of his fiancée. "I'd be naive to think that I've made it, and all the stuff that we are able to accomplish this year was all alone and by myself," he said.

Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon share two kids.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, as reported by People, Anna announced the birth of their first daughter on April 24, 2018. "Jada Clare, 8 lbs. 4 oz. and 20.5 inches long — the love I have for her is something extraordinarily indescribable," she wrote.

Jada is already a fan of football and her father in particular. In September 2021 while Saquon was still playing for the Giants, the team's X account posted a video of Jada wishing her father good luck and telling him to run fast.

Their son, Saquon Jr., was born in September 2022 and is called S.J. for short, per People. "He lights up the room," said Saquon. "Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We've got a beautiful little family."