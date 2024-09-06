Why Are the Eagles Wearing Black for the First Ever NFL Matchup in Brazil?
"You’ve NEVER seen this combo before."
The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers in the second game of the 2024/25 NFL season following the Kansas City Chiefs besting the Baltimore Ravens in the kickoff game on Sept. 5, 2024.
But fans will notice that this game is different. First, the location is not in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin.
Where is the game taking place — and why are the Eagles wearing black as part of their attire — and not their typical green uniforms? Details are ahead.
So, why are the Eagles wearing black?
Although it's not depicted in the promotional material, when the Eagles take the field in São Paulo on Sept. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET, they will be wearing black as part of their uniforms.
The NFL allows teams to wear a third alternative uniform three times per year. In this case, the Philly squad was designated as the home team for the game and opted to go with a color combination we've never seen before.
According to journalist Brooks Kubena, this is intentional and offers an olive branch to local fans.
"Some São Paulo context for the Eagles’ black-and-white jersey combo," he posted to X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the game.
"Corinthians, 'the people’s team,' wears black. Arch rival, Palmeiras, wears green. City laws prevent fans from wearing green at Corinthians games to cut down hooliganism," he explained, adding, "Black endears them to the home fans."
The Brazil game marks a huge milestone for the NFL.
The Sept. 6, 2024, Brazil matchup between the Eagles and Green Bay will mark the NFL's first-ever game hosted in South America.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said about the decision, "We feel like this game is destined to be global. We expect to be in Asia soon. We expect to be in Australia soon. We're going to make sure that our game is available around the globe."
Roger went on to explain that every team "is obligated" to play an international game.
"We're going to have eight (international) games a year, minimum," he also said. "And if we do get to an 18 and two (preseason) game season, we likely will see even more international games. And I hope someday we'll be playing 16."
As for why Brazil was the first city to host an NFL game given this new initiative, Roger said, "We want to go where the fans are, where we think a game will really catapult that kind of momentum, and I think that's what will happen here."
According to the commissioner, fans are "going crazy."
"The fans here are so passionate about the game, and I think having a chance to have it in their stadium — we'll be in the Corinthians Stadium, it's a very high-profile, famous stadium," Roger also noted.
It's worth noting that if you read some social media posts, it seems locals — and some players — aren't as thrilled as Roger would lead us to believe.
"We do not want you here," one person said on Instagram, while someone else opined, "Nobody wants this game to be in Brazil."