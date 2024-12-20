Jon Hamm's Hilarious 2025 News Predictions Are Just Some of the Fun on 'Back That Year Up' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'Back That Year Up' hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson couldn't contain themselves in an exclusive clip shared with 'Distractify.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 20 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

2024 is winding down, so it's time to start making New Year's Eve plans if you haven't already. For most people, that means snuggling up and watching TV.

Article continues below advertisement

This year, Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are teaming up again for their third annual Back That Year Up. Among the guests helping them ring in the new year is Jon Hamm, who in an exclusive clip from Distractify, hilariously predicts 2025.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm predicts "Next Year's News" in an exclusive clip from 'Back That Year Up.'

In the clip, Kevin and Kenan sit down with Jon and ask him how he became wise enough to predict the future. The actor shared with the comedians that he's more than qualified to predict the future since "I'm Jon Hamm" and "I watch reruns of The Simpsons." It feels accurate to me.

Jon continues his "Next Year's News" predictions, inspired by many real-life moments in 2024. "The Trump Administration accidentally deports Dora The Explorer," he says with a stern face, as Kevin and Kenan say "nooo" through laughter. Jon adds more predictions, including, "Elon Musk begs Kevin Hart to star in his movie Soul Rocket," a play on Kevin's 2005 film, Soul Plane. He also shared some "sad news" in Ohio that a "confused Haitian eats Doja Cat," with Kenan adding, "I think that already happened."

Article continues below advertisement

The news predictions ended with Jon poking fun at Jay Leno's recent health scare, where he bruised his eye after falling down a hill by joking. The comedian's 2025 tour will include "90 comedy clubs and 120 emergency rooms." He also took one last dig at Kevin by predicting he would be voted "Sexiest Man Alive" in "little People's Magazine," which was too much for Kevin and Kenan to handle.