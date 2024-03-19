Home > Television Kenan Thompson Calls for an 'All That' 30th Anniversary Pizza Party (EXCLUSIVE) "I think we need to do like a real, overall kind of call to action thing to celebrate... because that show was very special and iconic.” By Jamie Lerner PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 9:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Millennials have grown up with Kenan Thompson, from his starring roles in Nickelodeon’s Kenan and Kel and All That to his current role as the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live. Now, Kenan is partnering with Autotrader to make it easier than ever for people to find their dream cars, while he is truly living the dream.

Kenan is arguably the most prolific comic actor of our generation, but when it all comes down to it, we want to go back to the 90s! We’re all nostalgic for the past, so Kenan teased a potential All That reunion along with some other gems from his past. He spoke exclusively with Distractify about what’s to come.

Source: Getty Images Kenan and Kel at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 1998.

Kenan Thompson teased an ‘All That’ “pizza party” for the 30th anniversary reunion.

Kenan joined the cast of Nickelodeon’s All That in its first season in 1994 alongside Angelique Bates, Lori Beth Denberg, Katrina Johnson, Kel Mitchell, Alisa Reyes, and Josh Server. Amanda Bynes, one of the show’s most famous alumni, would join the cast two seasons later in 1996. All That was a jumping point for many of the cast members’ careers, including Kenan’s.

It led to his starring role in Good Burger, a film inspired by an All That sketch, as well as his and Kel’s spin-off series, Kenan & Kel. Of course, All That was a sketch show for kids directly inspired by Saturday Night Live, of which Kenan joined the cast in 2003. After 21 years with SNL, he’s now the longest-running cast member in the show’s history.

But that’s not the only milestone Kenan hit. In April 2024, it will be the 30th anniversary of All That’s pilot episode premiere. Naturally, this calls for a reunion! And Kenan agrees. When asked by Distractify if the alumni were planning anything, he said, “Probably. I hope so. We should.” He added, “I keep sending different little signup sheets for reunions and stuff like that, but the 30th is a big one. We should at least have a pizza party.”

Wouldn’t a pizza party be the perfect reunion for All That? When we think of pizza parties today, we think back to our elementary and middle school days when teachers would entice us with the reward of a pizza party. Or we would go to a friend’s birthday party at a bowling alley, just waiting to eat pizza. So a pizza party would be the perfect nostalgic get-together for an All That reunion. “It would be the most adorable Instagram ever,” Kenan added.

Source: Nickelodeon

Throughout the years, there have been several All That reunions, some of which Kenan was a part of. Comikaze Expo hosted roundtable discussions in 2011 and 2015 featuring several All That cast members (not Kenan). Kenan, however, participated in several shorts and cameos throughout the years, including a 2015 Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show, a 2016 Nickelodeon series of shorts, and a 2018 episode of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out.

“I think they've been talking about doing certain reunions with cast members from different eras or trying to get everybody who was available, regardless of whenever you were on the show,” Kenan teased. “But yeah, I think we need to do like a real, overall kind of call to action thing to celebrate. Celebrate the moment, man, because that show was very special and iconic.”

Kenan even hinted at a ‘Kenan & Kel’ reunion.

“We're figuring out what that looks like going forward now,” Kenan shared when we asked about a potential Kenan & Kel reunion. “I think we have a lot of opportunity to do a bunch of different things you know, especially as a duo we're not overexposed. So it's kind of like we can kind of just start from scratch. So if we wanted to do any kind of merchandising or brands or partnerships, it's just like a new canvas.

Source: Getty Images

“We've had our individual careers and successes. And then we had our successes together young, but not necessarily as adults where you can actually like, do big brand partnerships like if me and Kel were doing Autotrader. So I feel like a lot of those kinds of opportunities are lying in state for us to figure out and pounce on.