'Me Time' Shows Kevin Hart as a Family Man — Is That Based on Truth?

Although Regina and Kevin make a lovable on-screen couple, they are just friends off-screen. But unlike Kevin, Regina has fewer romantic links and rumors. In 2010 at the age of 40, Regina allegedly tried to become a Catholic nun after a bad breakup, a dream of hers since she was 14 years old, but she was rejected as the age cut-off for new nuns is 39.

Me Time is now available to stream on Netflix.