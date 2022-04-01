With phenomenal works like Ally McBeal, The Practice, The Undoing, and Big Little Lies under his belt, David E. Kelley — who happens to be a former attorney — is a master at crafting television. So, when the History Channel wrapped up its ultra-successful historical fiction series Vikings in 2020, lead actress Katheryn Winnick was ready for something new. Enter Big Sky.

Collider asked Katheryn if she was nervous to hop aboard a new series, one that happens to be on the opposite side of the spectrum from Michael Hirst's Vikings.

"I don’t know if I was nervous. I was probably nervous signing up for years [laughs], but when David Kelley calls you, you listen, and when he asks you to be on the show, you take note," she stated, clearly in awe of his work.