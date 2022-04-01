Small Town Mysteries Unravel in ABC's Crime Drama Series 'Big Sky' — When's the Season 2 Finale?By Bianca Piazza
Mar. 31 2022, Published 10:08 p.m. ET
When a show announces itself as being "from the creator of Big Little Lies," people perk up. ABC drama thriller Big Sky — which seemingly advertised itself as a series in line with David Lynch's iconic mystery series Twin Peaks — follows an investigation led by private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), with assistance from Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop (it's complicated) Jenny Hoyt (played by Katheryn Winnick) after two teen girls go missing in Helena, Mont.
More specifically, the two were kidnapped by a truck driver after pulling over on the side of the barren highway due to an overheated car. Things get even stranger when it's revealed that young girls tend to vanish in that town. "Twelve missing females within a 100-mile radius of where we're sitting," Ryan Phillippe's Cody curiously states to state trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) in the series' trailer. This ignites a fervent mission to save the missing girls and stop the mysterious cycle — a cycle that involves truck stops.
Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author C.J. Box's thriller novel The Highway, Big Sky threw shocking curveballs at its audience during its very first episode in 2020. It's no wonder the small-town crime show was renewed for a sophomore season before its freshman season even ended. Now in the midst of Season 2, there are only a few more episodes to go before the jaw-dropping season finale.
When is the 'Big Sky' 2022 season finale?
While Season 1 of Big Sky amassed a total of 16 episodes, Season 2 is seemingly set to be 15 episodes. This would mean the 15th and final Season 2 episode, titled "This Will Not Be Forgiven," will air on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
As detailed by ABC, the finale description is as follows: "With her life on the line, Jenny makes a violent decision that puts a Bhullar target on her back; but as she closes in on the family, Veer questions his children’s ability to lead and makes a major personnel decision that will change everything. Meanwhile, a grieving father tears up the town over his son’s death; and Cassie returns, ready for a fresh start, considering how Lindor might factor into it."
Katheryn Winnick opened up about being hand-selected by renowned TV writer and producer David E. Kelley.
With phenomenal works like Ally McBeal, The Practice, The Undoing, and Big Little Lies under his belt, David E. Kelley — who happens to be a former attorney — is a master at crafting television. So, when the History Channel wrapped up its ultra-successful historical fiction series Vikings in 2020, lead actress Katheryn Winnick was ready for something new. Enter Big Sky.
Collider asked Katheryn if she was nervous to hop aboard a new series, one that happens to be on the opposite side of the spectrum from Michael Hirst's Vikings.
"I don’t know if I was nervous. I was probably nervous signing up for years [laughs], but when David Kelley calls you, you listen, and when he asks you to be on the show, you take note," she stated, clearly in awe of his work.
"I think [with] the show, we’re finding our way in terms of storyline. The format of the show is we get new actors every nine episodes, which is always a lot of fun and keeps things moving, so we have an opportunity to work with some great, talented cast members. And I’m also excited to get a chance to direct it as well,” Katheryn continued.
For fans of Katheryn's work as Lagertha on Vikings and Jenny Hoyt on Big Sky, it'll certainly be interesting to see how she channels her creativity into behind-the-camera work.
Season 2 episodes of Big Sky air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.