'Welcome to Flatch' Takes Place in a Fictional Small Town — Where Was It Filmed?

Over the years, many adaptations of British television shows, particularly sitcoms, have made waves on U.S. territory; from The Office to Ghosts, the list of successful remakes is endless.

Now, the latest series to follow in these footsteps is Welcome to Flatch. Based on the BAFTA-winning British show This Country, the mockumentary sitcom takes place in the fictional small town of, you guessed it, Flatch.