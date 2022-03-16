Elizabeth Holmes Wasn't the Only Holmes Working at Theranos — What Did Her Brother Do There?

While Dan testified during Elizabeth's trial, we can't say for sure if Christian did, though it seems like he didn't. In fact, Christian has all but disappeared and doesn't seem to be active on social media. In photos taken of Holmes arriving for her trial, she was often seen holding the hand of her husband Billy Evans, as well as that of her mother or father. It appears that Elizabeth's brother either didn't attend the trial or snuck in separately.

So, where is Christian Holmes? It's just another mystery in an already troubling story.