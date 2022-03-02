To No One's Surprise, Elizabeth Holmes Has a Privileged Family Tree — Who Are Her Parents?

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of health technology company Theranos, is riddled with unearned confidence. Her fraud-filled story was the subject of the ABC News podcast The Dropout, and now the podcast has gotten the Hulu treatment, with Amanda Seyfried playing the part of Holmes.

How does someone who didn't graduate from college find the courage needed to start a tech company at the age of 19 and raise millions of dollars from investors? One need only look to her family tree for answers. Who are Elizabeth Holmes's parents? To the privileged go the spoils.