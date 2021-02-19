Not Just Amanda Seyfried's Husband — Thomas Sadoski Is a Star in His Own Right

Although he is well-known as Amanda Seyfried's husband, Thomas Sadoski is a renowned actor in his own right with a slew of works under his belt. The Hollywood power couple, who met each other after a joint appearance in the play The Way We Get By, have been keeping fans interested in their romance thanks to a mutual understanding of privacy that has existed between them ever since their low-key wedding ceremony, which occurred only shortly after they took up with one another.